A photo showing some artefacts in a Lagos restaurant has left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

The nature of the design has some people tagging the artefacts as voodoo popularly known as juju in Nigeria

While some people think it is purely for aesthetic purposes, others have expressed unwillingness to eat at such a restaurant

Twitter user, @feyiisetan, left social media users talking after he shared a photo of some artefacts spotted at a restaurant.

Photos of a male model and a photo of the artefact Credit: ER Productions Limited, @feyiisetan (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

In the photo shared by @feyiisetan, a figurine in a dress is covered in red paint, with the head sporting long strands of white-painted locs pointing upwards.

Behind the artefact is another one designed in a similar form but devoid of red painting. Instead, it is coated in white paint.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to photo of artefacts

@feyiisetan:

"Lagos people kill me man."

@CFC_Fyllipe:

"I am not mad. I can't eat in a place like this!!"

@Sincerely_AO:

"What restaurant? Let me make sure to avoid abeg "

@yuteoflondon:

"You’ll think it’s aesthetic but fetish people are getting really bold."

@iamRichyPerry:

"Dem no dey put gods for shrine again now na for restaurant wahala for who go chop food here sha."

@IamTheIroko:

"You de see juju you de call am esthetics."

@Amaraofabuja:

"No be juju be that?"

