Popular Nigerian relationship expert and blogger Joro Olumofin has stormed the internet with some New Year's advice for ladies

The love doctor as he is fondly called, disclosed a list of things women should not ask for men if they truly want to build their ambitions

He also advised ladies to deviate from the typical way most women seek financial assistance.

Nigerian relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has revealed some tricks that can help women build their financial stability.

The love doctor as he is fondly called, gave a list of what women shouldn’t ask from men who are ready to assist them.

Nigerian relationship expert and blogger Joro Olumofin Credit: @joroolumofin

Source: Instagram

According to Joro, it is unnecessary to ask for shoes and handbags; it is better to ask for things that will take one to their actualized state, things that will add value to their lives.

Joro advised women to ask for capital for land, to start a business, or to rent a shop rather than material things that depreciate over time.

Watch the video of Joro below

Look at how netizens are reacting to Joro’s revelation

_deagram:

"Frustration comes in when you choose to operate on your partner’s money. Work for your own money."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"He’s right but na for this economy you wan dey ask for all those things. "

memetush:

"Choose your battles wisely. Ask within the capacity of your supposed benefactor. Ask for hair if you genuinely need it and from a guy whose financial capability at that moment borders around the price of that particular hair n stuff. Imagine asking for rent for a guy who is still squatting before he gets on his feet. There is no one standard to judge these things."

queen.veeeev:

"How many men have that money for business capital? Some of them have not even finished setting up themselves."

taiwo_junzi:

"People never successfully bill man see even hair and shoes collect, na self-actualization billing you dey suggest. Dey play. "

jessica_amaka_xo:

"You wan ask man wey never buy land for land ???….ask to study abroad for person wey still dey arrange his life….na for rich people relationship …..make i even see person wey go buy me food. "

Source: Legit.ng