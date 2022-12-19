One little guy is having none of the Christmas cheer nonsense that the rest of the world is feeling

TikTok user @meeshdietz shared a video clip of her little boy Frankie being the Grinch during his Christmas concert

Social media users couldn’t help but have a good chuckle at old Frankie’s expression, his vibe is everything

The festive season is not for everyone, and that’s ok. One little boy had zero Christmas spirit during his holiday concert, and it made for a hilarious TikTok.

TikTok user @meeshdietz shared a clip of her boy Frankie at his Christmas concert and it is hilarious. Image: TikTok / @meeshdietz

While most people whip out their Christmas tree before December has even struck, there are some who prefer to be the Grinch during the festive season… and it looks like this little man is one of those people.

TikTok user @meeshdietz shared a video clip of her little boy Frankie during his Christmas concert at school. Baby boy was way at the back, jingle bells in hand but there was no jingling happening there.

His facial expression said it all. Lil man did not want to be there!

“Da*n ok Frankie ”

TikTok users have a good chuckle at the tiny Grinch

Frankie was having none of it! People couldn’t help but laugh at his lack of Christmas cheer and how he totally separated himself from the festivities.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@Toni M said:

“Frankie said this could've been an email”

@oniebear4567 said:

“He’s not having a merry nothing!!!! ”

@Ciara Williams said:

“He looks like he ready to chuck that bell at whoever made him stand up there”

@Stephanie Knaus said:

“Frankie looks like he's seen a thing or two and has to meet his lawyer later, he doesn't have time for this today.”

@Whyisthatlamptalking said:

“When you’re forced to show up to outside work events ”

