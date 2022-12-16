An adorable clip of a little boy shook by a girl trying to hold his hand left many TikTok users in tears

Little children have no filter and it is adorable! One little boy had no idea what a sweet girl was trying to do with his hand but he was having none of it. The cute moment was caught on camera and had thousands laughing.

TikTok user @holli.navrkal shared footage of a sweet moment, hoping these two end up falling in love.

The pure honesty of a child is something special. Not caring what the world think, kids say what they feel, just like this young man did with his facial expressions.

TikTok user @holli.navrkal shared an adorable clip showing a little boy standing on a stage for a Christmas concert looking extremely unimpressed. The little girl next to him tried to hold his hand and he was having none of it.

“I hope that they grow up to get married so I can show them this when they’re olderalso my heart is breaking for my little girl and she’s only 2#fyp #foryoupage #toddlersoftiktok #ruthless#friendzoned”

TikTok users have a good chuckle at the cuties

Lol, this man knows the uphill women are going to give him. Many people laughed at the sweet situation, making humorous comments about their future.

Take a look:

@billy_ha413 said:

“Little Man looks like he just went through a divorce and he ain't falling for it again. Had to sell his bike and lost half of his Legos already ”

@Mel.D said:

“Lol every single kid has something completely different going on ”

@Packersfanmedic361 said:

“He just got his Christmas bonus. She already has plans for all of it.”

@Stephanie Moe said:

“Gotta give her cred…she tried every trick up her Santa dress’ sleeve! ”

@The Dirty Sock said:

“They are already married…He drives a forklift on second shift.”

