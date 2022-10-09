During the lockdown of 2020, US-based Nigerian nurse Olubukola Akinpelu, also known as Mylifeassugar, came up with ideas to help young nurses, aspiring nurses

She started up with content creation teaching tips and strategies nursing students need to become successful

The nursing coach shares with Legit.ng how she mentors people through her social media handle to become a great nurse

Olubukola Akinpelu, also known as Mylifeassugar, is a Nigerian-born America-based nurse, nursing coach, and content creator.

She is a content creator with a difference; Mylifeassugar helps nursing students become successful by providing them with the tips and strategies they need to succeed on their journey to becoming nurses.

She shared with Legit.ng her foray into content creation which started during the lockdown of 2020.

She said:

“During COVID-19 lockdown, I started creating health care content basically focused on nursing. I started because people, especially nursing students, were in need of it. I went through nursing school, and I knew how difficult learning in class was, not to mention having to learn it online during the lockdown. I started doing it to help nursing students, prospective nursing students, and new nurse graduates just to help them navigate the world of nursing. I would say that has been the most rewarding thing I have ever done as it has become something bigger than I had imagined attracting over 500k followers across my social media platforms. I am proud of myself."

Sharing her success tip as a nurse, the YouTuber said empathy for humanity and passion has helped.

"What has helped me succeed as a nurse is my passion and empathy for humanity. I have been mentoring people through my social media platforms so far, I have quite a number of nurses looking up to me for mentorship".

Explaining how she came about the name Mylifeassugar, she said:

"I came about the brand name Mylifeassugar from my nickname Sugar. Everyone around me calls me sugar, so when I was about to give name to my content creation, I decided to give it a name that revolves around my life."

Sugar said she is happy about building a community of people looking forward to her content.

"I would say I have not reached the peak of my career yet. However, I have built a strong community of people looking forward to new content from me every other day. My community also looks up to me to help them through nursing school and their nursing career generally".

