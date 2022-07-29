Popular life coach Solomon Buchi’s controversial post may have been a blessing in disguise as he is now gaining international recognition

Buchi stirred reactions after he said his fiancée Arike Adeola is not the most beautiful or intelligent woman

His post on social media was a topic of discussion on an international TV show, and fans couldn’t help but congratulate him

Popular life coach Solomon Buchi seems to have gained international recognition over his controversial social media post to his fiancée, Arike Adeola.

Buchi stirred reactions online after he said his fiancée is not the most beautiful or intelligent woman, but he finds perfection in her.

Video of Solomon Buchi's post being discussed. Credit: @solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

Despite the many reactions and knocks, Buchi stood his ground and didn’t retract his statement, which has now taken his relationship to the international scene.

Buchi shared a video from an international TV show where his controversial post was being discussed. Some of the speakers, however, seemed to understand his point of view, with a picture of him and his fiancée in the background.

Sharing the video, Buchi wrote:

“The conversation gets to The View Show today. Thank you @whoopigoldberg ✌❤️ and the lady who said: “to expect perfection is to be disappointed” and she added “he is approaching marriage wisely.” And to them hater in pink.”

See the post below:

Fans hail Solomon Buchi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

oven_secret:

"Haters will become believers .. Raise your price and go get your coins bro! Here for all of this ."

daddyfreeze:

"Congrats bro… this is big."

mr_danielnick:

"To expect perfection is to be disappointed … ❤️."

dr_temielsie:

"You're global now."

beny_neni:

"For this, you will be invited in high places. Wisdom moves like lightning."

o.n.y.i.n.y.e.c.h.u.k.w.u:

"If what the enemy meant for evil, has been turned to good was a person @solomon_buchi ."

Solomon Buchi comes under fire over message to fiancee

Social media buzzed following life coach Solomon Buchi's message to his fiancee who stays outside the country.

In a bid to reiterate his love for her, Buchi noted that she is not the most intelligent or beautiful woman he has seen, but he will never find perfection in another person.

He continued by saying that pointing out those facts might come off wrong or unusual, but it is a realistic base for real love.

Source: Legit.ng