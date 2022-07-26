A popular lady in Enugu state, Ms Onuorah Caritas Onyinye, popularly known as Smart Beyonce, has landed in the NDLEA net

Smart Beyonce was arrested in connection with some hard substances reported to be in her luggage as she arrived in Nigeria from Ethiopia

The lady has been in the anti-drug agency's detention as investigations continue on her case

An Enugu hair vendor with the name Ms Onuorah Caritas Onyinye, also known as Smart Beyonce, got people talking when she met her waterloo recently.

The 29-year-old socialite who is popular in her state for going braless got into trouble upon her arrival at Enugu airport onboard an Ethiopian airline flight from Addis Ababa.

NDLEA nabbed the Enugu socialite at the airport. Credit: @hallesblogafrica

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) searched her luggage at the airport and discovered 219 kilograms of cocaine concealed in two women's handbags with false linings.

Smart Beyonce is reported to be unconsolable in detention as she is yet to name her sponsors.

Read more about her below:

Nigerians react to Smart Beyonce's arrest

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Smart Beyonce's fate.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Iam_adedapo13:

"No let someone success pressure you of thinking you are not doing well enough. You are doing just fine."

Bimburger:

"Don’t let no one pressure . You are doing fine. Slow and steady will surely win the race . Run your own race!"

Jayanofficial:

"What’s with young people and quick money??? It’s a pity."

Tejumade17:

"Okay, but why is she still smiling in the picture after being caught? "

I.am.daaz:

"Na this kind people go buy Gwagon tomorrow and be saying hard work pays thinking na the hair business dey bring all the money."

