Governor Seyi Makinde and his family members are currently trending in the online community following an adorable Father’s Day video post

The video which was posted on Makinde’s official Twitter page captured the governor and his kids during a breakfast conversation

Many Nigerians couldn’t help but gush over the composure of the grownup kids as they showered sweet words on the family

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state wasn’t left out of Father’s Day celebration and it appears many Nigerians aren’t getting over his video post anything soon.

The governor shared a video on his official Twitter page titled “Fathers are for fun conversation” and it has left many pointing out how he’s a cool dad.

Father's Day: Seyi Makinde's cute video sparks sweet reactions. Photo: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Makinde, in the video, was about to have breakfast as he was joined by his grownup daughter and son. Like typical kids, the young ones didn’t allow their dad to enjoy his food as they engaged him in a conversation.

The governor’s daughter was curious about the special moment being recorded as she asked her dad if he was going to tag her when the video makes it to social media and increase her follower count.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Governor Makinde teasingly noted that he could ask his media team to do that. He followed this up by asking his daughter and son to introduce themselves.

Watch the adorable video below:

Social media users react

dekunleroy said:

"God bless and keep the governor."

debrat2k said:

"They are not speaking their mother language,,,YORUBA."

___olalekan___ said:

"Why are they not speaking Oyo/ ibadan accents."

Samadegoke said:

"Happy Father's day, people's Governor. Perhaps, Oluwatobi is seeing this comment. I like your diction."

tory_kings_ said:

"If my children no get this accent make I know wetin cause am."

Joejoe5101 said:

"See spoken English ..all of them no school for here ..we wey be say na public school we go,how you wan take stand one on one with kids like this..na just God Dey lift people like us up,their standard is already high."

Chioma celebrates Davido on Father’s Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Chioma wished the father of her child, Davido, a happy Father's Day celebration as she shared a video on Instagram.

Ifeanyi's mother also offered prayers for the Jowo crooner on her Insta stories, asking for God's blessing on him.

Many Nigerians took to social media with mixed reactions as some said that they loved that Chioma used the words "for us”

Source: Legit.ng