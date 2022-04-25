It is the end of an era as the world's oldest person Kane Kanaka takes her final bow at the ripe age of 119 years

Kane Tanaka of Japan recently celebrated her birthday and according to her family, she has been in and out of the hospital before breathing her last

The beloved granny was just a few years shy of becoming the oldest woman who ever lived; the title belongs to French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment who died aged 122 years

The world's oldest person has finally taken a bow; Kane Tanaka passed away on April 19, 2022, aged 119.

The late Kane Tanaka. Photos: @tanakakane0102, Junko Tanaka.

Oldest person living

The news of her death was broken by Senior Gerontology consultant Robert Young, who was also instrumental in confirming Kane’s record as the oldest person living and oldest person living (female) in 2019.

On April 13, Kane's family tweeted that she had been hospitalised and discharged repeatedly.

The Guinness World Records reports Kane was born on January 02, 1903, as the seventh child of Kumakichi and Kuma Ota.

The old woman had been living at a rest home in Fukuoka and enjoyed playing board games and doing maths.

Known to have a sweet tooth

Kane was also known to have a sweet tooth and on the day her official Guinness World Records certificate was presented to her, she also received a box of chocolates. She couldn't help but start eating them immediately.

The family also revealed that she still loved chocolate and cola even during her last days.

"I was able to come this far with the support of many people. I hope you will continue to have fun, and be cheerful and energetic," Kane said in a tweet posted by her family.

Torchbearer for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic

Kane was selected as one of the torchbearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch Relay but didn't get to participate because of COVID-19.

The beloved granny was just a few years away from becoming the oldest female who ever lived; the title still belongs to a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment who was born on February 21, 1875, and died on February 04, 1997, aged 122 years and 164 days.

The world's oldest man was Jiroemon Kimura from Japan who was born on April 19, 1897, and died aged 116 years 54 days, on June 12, 2013.

Celebrated her birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that the world's oldest woman Kane Tanaka celebrated her birthday on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Tanaka was born in 1903 in Japan and later got married at 19 years to the owner of a rice shop where she worked all her adult life.

The world got a glimpse of the celebrations held in a nursing home in Fukuoka Japan through her great-granddaughter Junko's tweets.

