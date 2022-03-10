Viral dancers, Happie Boys, have maintained that they were both laid off from their workplace contrary to claims making the rounds online

The boys reacted days after a fast-food company where they worked as security officers issued a statement on social media

According to the boys, no one has reached out to them and they never got any offer to be retrained

Security officers turned dancers, Happie Boys, have taken to social media with their side of the story following a statement released by Chicken Republic.

Recall that the boys had taken to social media claiming they lost their jobs as security officers after their dance video went viral on social media.

Happie Boys maintain they were fired from their jobs. Photo: @happie_boys1

Source: Instagram

Following the outrage from Nigerians online, the restaurant had issued a statement on the matter while explaining that the boys were originally employed by a private security company.

The restaurant had also stated that the boys were not dismissed from their jobs as suggested on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement read in part:

"We have followed up with the security company and they have assured us that the security guards have not been fired, have been paid their dues and have been offered some retraining."

We were fired, Happie Boys say

In a post on Instagram, the boys maintained that they have lost their job and no one has reached out to them for any retraining.

The boys stated that they have only been paid their salaries and nothing else.

They wrote:

"Against what they published, we want to make it known that: We were fired! Nobody is in close communication with us. We were not offered any retaining. We only received our salaries days after the video went viral and the company received a lot of backslashing online."

See their post below:

Man justifies sack of two security men

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were divided on the rightness and wrongness of the sack of the Chicken Republic security men.

One of those people, @mujano_004, who believed the organisation did good said:

"Those guys were wrong, chicken republic is a corporate organization, and they don't joke with their brand."

Note that his response was in reaction to Adewale Adetona's tweet who asked if the sack was a good judgement call or not.

Source: Legit.ng