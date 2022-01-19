William Cronnon checked into a restaurant in 2014 and was served cleaning liquid instead of water

When William Cronnon, a Tennessee man walked into a restaurant, he did not know his meal and the service at the establishment will lead to sickness and a years-long legal battle.

Court ordered the hotel to pay the man about KSh 940 million for the error.

Source: UGC

Costly mistake

Well, Cronnon did his thing but unfortunately, a waitress served him cleaning liquid instead of water, when he asked for a glass to quench his thirst.

According to Today.com, Cronnon was enjoying himself at a Marion County Cracker Barrel when a waitress served him a mixture of water and Eco-San, a commercial-grade bleach.

The minor mishap cost the man his health as he developed gastrointestinal issues like regular cramping, bloating, diarrhoea and reflux plain shortly after the April 2014 incident.

Following his hospital visits and treatments, Cronnon moved to court to sue the establishment and actually won the case.

According to a lawsuit and press release by Cronnon’s attorney, the man actually won the case and was granted N3.9 billion for damages.

Light at the end of the tunnel

“Plaintiff then ingested what he thought was ice water, only to immediately realize that it was not ice water, but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth and oesophagus,” the lawsuit read in part.

Cronnon's legal representative, through news station WTVC of Chattanooga disclosed that his client's injuries were “severe and persistent enough” that he could no longer work.

Legit.ng understands that the case went to trial where a jury awarded Cronnon compensatory damages totalling N1.5 billion and punitive damages of N1.8 billion.

Through a statement following the ruling, the restaurant, Cracker Barrel noted;

"While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago.”

Hotel not happy

A spokesperson from the establishment insisted that the restaurant was considering its options but was glad the matter was behind them as they can now better focus on caring for guests and employees around the country.

According to NBC affiliate channel, WRCB of Chattanooga, it’s unlikely Cronnon will get to keep the full amount awarded due to a state law that puts a cap on economic damages.

Cronnon's attorney told the news station that the amount will likely be lowered to a little over KSh 600,000,000.

