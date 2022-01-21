Djokovic was asked to leave Australia after refusing to get vaccinated and this has led to public outcry

If he had won the Australian Open, he would have sealed his status as the greatest tennis player of all time

Report has emerged that the Serbian-born tennis star in fact holds a majority stake in a company trying to find a cure for COVID

According to reports, Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, and his wife Jelena own a controlling share in a Danish biotech startup aiming to create a coronavirus cure.

Djokovic, who became a focus of the global vaccine debate over his failed attempt to enter Australia without being inoculated, holds 40.8% and Jelena his wife 32.9% according to skynews.

He who won't be able to play in the Australian Open despite being close to becoming the biggest star in the sport, appears to have high hopes of finding a cure to COVID.

Djokovic is one of the world most decorated tennis player and was on course to break a record before he was deported. Credit: Tnani Badreddine

Reuters reports that Ivan Loncarevic, the CEO of QuantBioRes, the Danish company revealed the 34-year-old acquired the 80% stake in June 2020, But he declined to say how much it cost.

The CEO also stated that the firm employed roughly a dozen researchers in Denmark, Australia, and Slovenia.

A search for COVID cure

According to sources, QuantBioRes, a COVID treatment firm, is working on a peptide that prevents the coronavirus from invading a human cell and could be a game changer.

Mr Loncarevic stated that clinical studies will begin in the UK this summer. He made it clear that the company was working on a therapy, not a vaccination.

