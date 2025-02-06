Canadian singer Drake has hailed the efforts of his Nigerian designer Chizoba Martin after she shared some of her creative pieces

The stylist is the founder of Zoba Martin and she is driven by the belief that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well

She thrives on excellence and, unsurprisingly, she works with top brands globally, though she is based in Canada

Nigerian designer Chizoba Udeh-Martin is the founder of Zoba Martin, a luxury fashion brand based in Toronto, Canada.

Among her clients is Canadian singer and rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, professionally known as Drake.

Nigerian designer Chizoba Martin displays her works for Drake. Image credit: @zobamartin

She focuses on creating custom hyper-flattering garments for special events. Her works have been seen on Yahoo News, The ShadeRoom, Fashionbomb Daily, CTV’s The Social, View the Vibe magazine, and more.

Chizoba Martin and her recognitions

Chizoba's works have not gone unrecognised. In 2018, she won the Emerging Designer of the Year Award by African Fashion Week, Toronto.

Her collections have graced multiple runway shows, including StartUp Fashion Week and Cashmere Couture for the Cure 2021 runway show featured on Crave TV.

Zoba Martin's works for celebrities

Aside from Drake, Toronto's Hip-Hop Queen Michie Mee, Canadian actress Olunike Adeliyi, and Nigerian-American music duo VanJess (composed of sisters Ivana and Jessica Nwokike) have rocked Zoba's designs.

She contributed to the wardrobe team for Drake and Future’s Wait for U music video. The Canadian singer applauded her for her work, describing her as "the goat."

Zoba Martin also designed the famous Durag veil for Drake’s Falling Back music video. She enjoys using her creative skills to contribute to body positivity by designing elegant and feminine pieces for all body types.

The Nigerian designer is driven by the belief that whatever is worth doing is worth doing well; therefore, excellence is one principle that guides her work. She has also sampled some of her works for Drake on Instagram.

One time, she made a gigantic bra for the singer and shared a video on her IG page.

Drake's owl hairstyle trends

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video of rapper Drake's Owl hairstyle design made the rounds on social media.

Global netizens were super unimpressed with the rapper's hairstyle, and they claimed it was corny.

An owl has a special meaning to Drake (born on October 24, 1986), as it is the logo of his fashion brand, October's Very Own (OVO).

