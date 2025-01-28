A bride and her designer caught the attention of netizens after a video of her wedding dress was shared on social media

The fashion designer wore the wedding dress on the bride for the first fitting and they engaged in a conversation

The bride asked the stylist if she would still work on the outfit to be tighter, and she made a hilarious request to her

A chubby bride, Stella Udeh, became the topic of discussion after her designer shared a hilarious video of their dress fitting session online.

The wedding dress was still being made when the bride tried it. She asked the stylist if she was still going to hold the attire to be tight.

A bride on the big side tries out her wedding dress before her special day. Image credit: @irene_de_extra

Source: Instagram

In response, the stylist said she had not worked on the snatching part yet.

In the video shared by the stylist @irene_de_extra on Instagram, she asked the plus-sized bride if she did not want her stomach, which was bulging, to be pushed inside to appear flat. The bride said she did not want, and that she preferred her stomach looking the way it was.

Chubby bride tries out her wedding dress

The bride struggled to breathe freely as the designer worked on the wedding outfit. The stylist said it was one of the funniest fittings she had ever done as the bride made her laugh.

After the outfit was completely made, the bride wore it and did her face beat. In another video, the groom checked out his wife's attire and admired how beautiful she looked. He stared at her and was mesmerised.

Watch the bride's fitting in the video below:

Some netizens hailed the designer for doing a wonderful job on the white wedding dress. They were also wowed by the groom's reaction. However, someone tackled the bride because of how big she looked.

Watch the groom's reaction in the video below:

Reactions to chubby bride's wedding dress

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the chubby bride trying out her wedding dress, and her husband's reaction below:

@_ifedimma commented:

"Una no explain give her."

@thepetra_s_cusine reacted:

"Breathe sis."

@irene_de_extra noted:

"When it is God’s time, no man can stop it. True love is a blessing. Pleasè rate the wedding dress 1/100 and give me my flowers."

@irene_de_extra commented:

"My bride. My team makes it comfortable. I want to breathe."

@godfrey noted:

"If she born, how she go come be. Omo, it’s well."

@imoleayo_olaiya commented:

"Beautiful and blessed union in Jesus' name. The bride so beautiful."

@tbgem25 reacted:

"She's beautiful. And mega kudos to you. You did a great job indeed."

Plus-sized bride rocks long dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a beautiful bride showcased how to dance as a plus-size person at a wedding with sizzling on-a-spot steps.

The chubby lady slugged it out with her petite groom who was everywhere at the same time with lovely dance moves.

She carried herself well in her long dress with hand dance moves that rhymed with the song playing in the background.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng