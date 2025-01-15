A Nigerian fashion designer, Gbemi Okunlola, is known for her gorgeous bridal dresses which makes her clients look stunning

Aside from making brides appear special in her luxurious outfits, she also makes cool cash from her craft

Legit.ng spotlights Gbemi Okunlola's career and how she has been able to generate £1.2m (N2.47 billion) in annual sales

Nigerian fashion designer, Gbemi Okunlola, has made the news for her impressive bridal dresses and how she makes £1.3m (N2.47 billion) in annual sales from her works.

The 30-year-old is the founder of Alonuko Bridal, a London-based bridal wear company with clients across the world. She founded the business in 2012 with £15,000 which was from her personal savings.

Her exclusive designs are tailored to cater for diverse complexions and body types. The price range of her bridal dresses are from £3,500 to £25,000. Interestingly, her company brags about having clients in the United States of America, United Kingdom, and Africa.

Meet bridal dress designer Gbemi Okunlola

Gbemi Okunlola's business has expanded with a large number of her brides coming from the United States, and they make up 70 percent of her clients. Africans have also patronised the entrepreneur, who grew her business organically without relying on advertisements.

She has over 634k followers on Instagram on her business page @alonuko_bridal, and her personal page @gbemiokunlola has over 62k IG followers.

Reactions to Gbemi Alonuka's N1.3m bridal sales

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Gbemi Okunlola of Alonuko Bridal makes £1.3m in annual sales below:

@gbemiokunlola:

"Thank you for the post and continued support."

@kayfaithrich:

"Have you seen those dresses? They are like princess dresses for black women they are amazing."

@mrreloadit:

"Here for my people winning beyond measure."

@mkwtuup21:

"And it should be us now investing in her."

@thesitdownuk:

"Numbers don't life. Yes Gbemi."

@jendayiknows:

"The absolute best and I’ve heard great things on her professionalism."

@kindernaturals:

"Super inspiring."

@pavonis77:

"Dresses are straight tea designs around the women's body. That is art."

@msgardinaer:

"@gbemiokunlola designed my 2nd wedding dress and I loved working with her so much I have recommended so many friends to her and they all had the same amazing experience. She has that natural talent. Keep soaring."

@mussbefitt:

"Yes. Heavy on the being able to be at home and work on your dreams. Some of us don’t have that luxury so we err on the side of caution a little bit more. If you’re still at home and you have a passion that can be lucrative, get started! Thanks for this wisdom, sis."

How Veekee James, others grew their brands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, often speaks about her humble beginning and how she wanted more for her brand.

In her early years in the industry, she revealed that some celebrities did not want to associate with her brand proudly.

It did not deter her and she continued to work on herself till she became one of the notable brands that celebs cannot ignore today.

