50+ inspiring Eye of Horus tattoo ideas of ancient power and modern art

Eye of Horus tattoos are popular choices for body art lovers seeking a symbol of protection, healing, and strength. This post provides a comprehensive collection of unique Eye of Horus tattoo ideas, exploring their deep meanings and inspiration for your next meaningful piece of ink.

Plant-inspired (L), minimalist (C) and watercolour (R) Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @synchromystic.tattoo, @mattyt66, @sambluetattoo (modified by author)

According to Egyptian mythology, Horus was a sky deity who fought a series of battles relentlessly to retain his throne, even losing his eye. With such intriguing qualities, it is no wonder Eye of Horus tattoo ideas captivate those seeking meaningful pieces of body art.

Inspiring Eye of Horus tattoo ideas

The Eye of Horus is a powerful cultural emblem that can be customized in various classic and modern styles. These male and female Eye of Horus tattoos tell a story of strength, healing, and power.

Eye of Horus tattoos with design elements

Did you know that the Eye of Horus is associated with the Egyptian god Horus? Here are ancient tattoo ideas in a variety of design options.

Minimalist Eye of Horus tattoos

Minimalist Eye of Horus tattoos designs. Photo: @_daniel_dorantes_, @daniel.nabil_ink (modified by author)

These tattoos focus on clean lines and subtle details, giving off a sleek and modern interpretation of the ancient symbol. They can be worn on the wrist, ankle, or behind the ear.

Miniature Eye of Horus tattoos

Miniature Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @bobbie.ink, @tokyohardcoretattoo, @ebonytyacktattoos (modified by author)

Small tattoos are ideal for those who want a subtle yet meaningful design. Their compact sizes make them perfect for discreet placements such as the wrist, finger, or behind the ear.

Linework Eye of Horus tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoos made with the linework design. Photo: @gentlemangeorgestattooparlour, @robinwilliamstattooer (modified by author)

Linework tattoo designs bring out the symbolic significance of the Eye of Horus with geometric patterns and clean lines. This design merges ancient Egyptian symbolism with contemporary artistic style.

Eye of Horus tattoos with brushstrokes

Eye of Horus tattoo designs made with brush strokes. Photo: @kt.tattoo.x, @picasssokye, @tattooczarface (modified by author)

Tattoo designs with bold and expressive brushstrokes add an abstract symbol interpretation. This style is perfect for fusing ancient symbolism with modern artistry, merging protective and creative energy.

Eye of Horus tattoos with coloured pupils

Eye of Horus tattoo designs with coloured pupils. Photo: @jeffrainsofficial on Instagram, @ConsciousArtsTattooShop on Facebook (modified by author)

Coloured pupils add a unique and vibrant twist to this classic tattoo. Colours used on the pupils carry various meanings, such as blue or green representing wisdom or red symbolizing power and vitality.

Geometric Eye of Horus tattoos

Geometric Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @tributestudiosgoderich, @lord_lucifer.cos, @dxb_tattoo_by_awelgalvez (modified by author)

Geometric tattoos use clean lines, triangles, circles, and other shapes. The design blends the rich history of ancient Egypt with the precision and order of geometric art, giving the tattoo a calm and balanced feel.

Numerology-inspired Eye of Horus tattoos

Numerology-inspired Eye of Horus tattoos on the inner bicep. Photo: @augustoink (modified by author)

This tattoo design blends sacred or personal numerological numbers and patterns. It symbolises numerical significance in Egyptian culture, enhancing the power and meaning of the Eye of Horus.

Floral Eye of Horus tattoos

Floral Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @gunghotattoo, @fortys4life (modified by author)

This floral tattoo design combines mysticism with the beauty of flowers. The Eye of Horus is often surrounded by floral elements like lotus flowers or roses, which symbolize purity, rebirth, and spiritual growth.

Cracked Eye of Horus tattoos

Cracked Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @mattbellamytattoos, @adamcoopertattoos (modified by author)

The cracked effect in this design represents vulnerability and resilience after loss or trauma. It can also symbolise protection endured through hardships or the process of healing after trauma.

Patchwork Eye of Horus tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoos made using the patchwork technique. Photo: @devrimaktastattoo, @erot1 (modified by author)

Patchwork tattoo designs often resemble an embroidered fabric. This style gives the tattoo a three-dimensional look that makes the symbol pop or burst out of your skin.

Eye of Horus tattoo ideas with Egyptian elements

For Egyptian mythology fans, these mash-ups can enhance the allure of an Eye of Horus tattoo. Have a look at these tattoo ideas based on ancient Egyptian culture.

The Eye of Horus and Eye of Ra tattoos

Mirror Eye of Horus tattoo design concept. Photo: @untoldpaintattoo (modified by author)

The Eye of Ra is a symbol of the sun god Ra. His tattoo represents the sun god's destructive royal authority. Together with the Eye of Horus, the tattoos offer deep meaning of safeguarding, protection, and healing.

Eye of Horus and Ankh tattoos

Eye of Horus and Ankh tattoo designs. Photo: @sofy_angel_, @ladvtattoos, @gretabagordo (modified by author)

The Ankh, also known as the key of life, symbolises life, the afterlife, and the balance between male and female symbols. Together, this design signifies a harmonious blend of life, vitality, and divine protection.

The Eye of Horus with a pyramid tattoo designs

Eye of Horus tattoos with pyramid design. Photo: @Art&Soul Tattoo Studio on Facebook, @creative_tattoocollection and @reyr1tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Egyptian pyramids symbolise eternity, spiritual ascension, and the connection to past civilisations. This combination often reflects a deeper connection to ancient understanding and the pursuit of higher knowledge.

The eye and the wings of Horus tattoos

The eye and wings of Horus tattoo designs. Photo: @destinyveronica on Instagram, @Daniel.nabil.ink, @Tattoosbyjoshrichards21 on Facebook (modified by author)

The Wings of Horus symbolise power, divine protection, and the spiritual ascension of the eternal soul. This design is often chosen by those seeking to acknowledge their personal strength and protection on a mystical level.

Eye of Horus and Anubis tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoo designs with Anubis. Photo: @crofty666, @heartless.tattoos on Instagram, @chadwickftw on Facebook (modified by author)

Anubis, the jackal-headed deity, was the god of mummification and the afterlife. Together with the Eye of Horus, this design conveys a sense of protection founded on a connection to the spiritual realm and the afterlife.

Ra above the Eye of Horus tattoos

Eye of Horus with Horus. Photo: @arnaz_disaster, @ilkeronantattoo, @scotty.massa (modified by author)

The sun god Ra symbolises power, creation, and light, while the Eye of Horus represents protection, healing, and strength. Placing Ra above the Eye signifies Ra's guidance and divine protection over the wearer.

Eye of Horus with Osiris tattoos

Osiris is the god of death, afterlife, resurrection, and eternal existence. In a tattoo, these symbols convey the promise of spiritual renewal, immortality, and divine protection throughout life's journey.

Eye of Horus with King Tut tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoos designs with King Tut. Photo: @Esteban Tattoos, @Stapleton.tattooartist (modified by author)

This tattoo merges the protective power of the eye with the iconic image of Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun. It can signify admiration and connection to ancient royalty and power.

Eye of Horus with Cleopatra tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoo designs with Cleopatra. Photo: @moonlit_tattooist, @kinezos_qq, @angel_javierr (modified by author)

Cleopatra is one of the most famous people from Egypt, symbolising beauty, leadership, and feminine power. Wearing this tattoo expresses admiration for Cleopatra's intelligence, strength, and enduring influence.

Eye of Horus tattoos with cats

Eye of Horus with ancient Egyptian cats in the tattoo design. Photo: @chrismilnertattoo_ on Instagram, @Beauty N'Ink Athus on Facebook (modified by author)

Ancient Egyptian cats were highly revered and symbolised magical protection and companionship in life and the afterlife. This design can signify a connection to good fortune and divine protection.

Eye of Horus tattoos with a scarab

Eye of Horus tattoo designs with a scarab. Photo: @jeffrainsofficial on Instagram, @ConsciousArtsTattooShop on Facebook (modified by author)

Scarabs were associated with the sun god Ra, symbolizing the cycle of life, rebirth, and protection in the afterlife. Together with the Eye of Horus, this design can signify divine protection through life’s journey.

Eye of Horus tattoos with papyrus

Eye of Horus tattoo with papyrus. Photo: @florink_tattoo, @raccoonpaws (modified by author)

Papyrus is a reed-like plant that was an important symbol in ancient Egyptian culture. Together with the Eye of Horus, the design represents protection, life, eternity, and ancient wisdom.

Eye of Horus tattoos with hieroglyphics

Eye of Horus tattoos with hieroglyphics. Photo: @barbaroscicek on Instagram, @Daniel.nabil.ink, @FullCircleTattooBrandonSD on Facebook (modified by author)

This design combines two aspects of ancient Egyptian culture. The hieroglyphics can convey personalized messages, such as a name, phrase, or symbol of importance.

Eye of Horus tattoos with spiritual elements

The Eye of Horus can be tattooed with various elements representing spiritual beliefs and practices. Here are some designs that you can use to express your spiritual consciousness.

Eye of Horus tattoos with the Tree of Life

The Tree of Life is a universal symbol that represents the cycle of life. Wearing this design can convey a message of divine spiritual protection and the interconnectedness of all life.

Eye of Horus tattoos and the Hand of Fatima

Eye of Horus with the Hand of Fatima tattoo design. Photo: @katiemaytattoo, @komfort, @stef2026 (modified by author)

The Hamsa, or the Hand of Fatima, symbolises protection and good fortune and is often associated with warding off the evil eye. This tattoo design can represent an extra layer of spiritual defence and a connection to good energy.

Eye of Horus tattoos with a lotus flower

A tattoo design of an Eye of Horus with a lotus flower. Photo: @beardeddragontattoos (modified by author)

The lotus flower symbolizes purity, rebirth, and spiritual awakening. Together with the Eye of Horus, this tattoo embraces personal transformation and spiritual enlightenment.

Eye of Horus tattoos and the All-Seeing Eye

Eye of Horus and the All-Seeing Eye tattoo design. Photo: @impromptu.tattoos, @kristattooten, @eduardomaux.tattoo (modified by author)

The All-Seeing Eye, often linked to Freemasonry and other traditions, symbolises omniscient vision and spiritual enlightenment. In this design, the All-Seeing Eye is replaced by the Eye of Horus.

Eye of Horus tattoos and the sun

The sun around the Eye of Horus tattoo designs. Photo: @itchin4ink15, @cholly_boy, @jtbtattoo (modified by author)

The sun, particularly the solar disc associated with African gods like Ra, represents life, creation, and the source of all energy. In this design, the sun amplifies the Eye of Horus' ability to bring clarity, growth and spiritual illumination.

Spiral Eye of Horus tattoos

A mandala-inspired spiral Eye of Horus tattoo. Photo: @puptattoo (modified by author)

This design is filled with symbolism. The spiral represents the infinite cycle of life, while the mandala symbolises harmony and the universe. By placing the Eye of Horus at the centre of a spiral mandala, this tattoo can signify protection and spiritual enlightenment.

Eye of Horus tattoos with Ouboros

Eye of Horus tattoos with Ouroboros. Photo: @demon_baby_tattoos, @daniel.nabil_ink (modified by author)

The Ouroboros is an ancient symbol depicting a serpent eating its own tail. Combining the Eye of Horus with the Ouroboros symbol fuses Egyptian and Greek mysticism.

Eye of Horus tattoo ideas by colour themes

Coloured tattoos add a level of vibrance to classic tattoos. They also add to their meanings to the wearers.

Watercolour Eye of Horus tattoos

Watercolour Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @josephtadifa, @nicolekayetattoo, @katiemaytattoo (modified by author)

This design blends the ancient symbol of strength with vibrant and fluid colours. The splashes of watercolour often incorporate flowing hues like blues, purples, and gold, which emphasise the symbol's mystical qualities.

Old-school Eye of Horus tattoos

Old school colour Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @missrietattoo, @ants_ur_uncle, @justincotapop (modified by author)

Old-school colour designs in tattoos typically feature primary colours like red, blue, green, and yellow and are characterized by bold lines. This style merges the symbol's mysticism with the timeless appeal of traditional tattoos.

Neo-traditional Eye of Horus tattoos

Neo-traditional Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @zombiebellabug, @probody.hudds, @ali_havok_ (modified by author)

Bold outlines, rich, saturated colours, and elaborate shading characterise these tattoos. In this design, the Eye of Horus is often enhanced with vibrant colour palettes and additional elements like geometric patterns or floral details.

Glitter Eye of Horus tattoos

Glitter infuses body art with a playful sparkle and a sense of mystical allure. When enhanced with glitter, the Eye of Horus becomes even more captivating, giving the tattoo a shimmering, ethereal quality.

Colour realism tattoo

A realistic gold Eye of Horus tattoo. Photo: @lynx_tattoos (modified by author)

Colour realism tattoos are lifelike designs that use vibrant, true-to-life pigments to create a striking sense of depth and realism. The design brings the Eye of Horus to life on the skin with vivid and realistic colours.

Black and grey Eye of Horus tattoos

Eye of Horus tattoos in a black and grey colour theme on the inner bicep. Photo: @slumbabe (modified by author)

This design uses varying shades of black ink to create depth and contrast. The intricate shading emphasizes the eye's protective and healing properties.

Red and black Eye of Horus tattoos

Red and black Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @gideon_obsidian, @wizink.official (modified by author)

This bold and intense tattoo combines black and red ink. The black ink highlights the intricate details and symbolism of the Eye of Horus, while the red adds an element of energy, passion, strength and power.

Red ink Eye of Horus tattoos

Red ink Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @3yeswideopen, @7manthagod (modified by author)

Red ink adds a unique modern twist to the ancient Egyptian symbol, infusing it with a sense of desire, passion and vitality. It also enhances the symbol's association with protection and strength.

Blue ink Eye of Horus tattoos

Blue ink Eye of Horus tattoos. Photo: @mopxistudio, @o.a.k_art (modified by author)

The rich blue hue used in this design enhances the ancient symbol’s protective qualities, evoking a sense of peace and calm. The colour choice brings mystical energy to the Eye of Horus.

Eye of Horus tattoo ideas by placement

Tattoo lovers can choose various designs based on placement. Take a look at these unique positioning options for the tattoo.

Eye of Horus tattoos behind the ear

An Eye of Horus tattoo on the ear. Photo: @squirrels_mcgee (modified by author)

This design can be discreetly inked along the ear’s curves or behind it. Its location makes the tattoo more personal.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the neck

Eye of Horus tattoos on the neck. Photo: @jabyk2, @official_dmtattoos, @gz.ink (modified by author)

The neck offers a highly visible location for personally significant symbols. The tattoo can be positioned on the side of the neck, near the throat, or just below the jawline.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the chest

An Eye of Horus tattoo on the chest. Photo: @awesome_j_ink (modified by author)

An Eye of Horus tattoo on the chest can be positioned over the sternum, near the collarbone, or on one side of the chest. The chest area allows ample space for intricate shading, enhancing the depth of the Eye of Horus.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the back

The back offers a large canvas that allows for a more detailed design. The tattoo can be positioned across the upper back, spine, or between the shoulder blades.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the fingers

Eye of Horus tattoo on the fingers. Photo: @spacecattattoo, @elmorgantattoo (modified by author)

The finger tattoo design is subtle and compact, ideal for those seeking a discreet symbol of protection. The tattoo can be placed on individual fingers or across multiple fingers.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the hands

Eye of Horus tattoo on the hands. Photo: @mike_wingate, @aynjjalchaos, @jairoglyphics_23 (modified by author)

This tattoo design can be placed on the palm, fingers, or back of the hand. Its visually prominent placement is ideal for those who want to wear the symbol as a regular reminder of their resilience.

Eye of Horus tattoos on the legs

Eye of Horus tattoos on the back of the legs. Photo: @cosmic_monsters_incorporated (modified by author)

This is the ideal location for body art lovers seeking a tattoo with personal significance and visual impact. It can be positioned on the thigh, calf, or along the shin.

What does the Eye of Horus tattoo mean?

The meaning of the Eye of Horus tattoo is derived from ancient Egyptian mythology. It was believed to offer divine protection and restore health and balance.

What is the meaning of the Eye of Horus and Ankh tattoo?

The Eye of Horus and the Ankh symbolise divine strength, life, and immortality. Together, they convey a message of protection throughout life's journey.

Is it bad to get the eye of Horus tattoo?

Getting an Eye of Horus tattoo is not inherently bad. However, it is important to understand its cultural and symbolic significance. Combining it with emblems of other cultures and religions, such as the Tree of Life, the Hand of Fatima, and the mandala, deepens the tattoo's meaning.

Eye of Horus tattoos represent protection, healing, and strength. When choosing a design, consider its meanings with respect to traditional origins.

