48 beautiful Lily of the Valley tattoos and what they symbolise

The Lily of the Valley tattoos are among men's and women's most popular designs. These tattoos are versatile, and you can work with different styles to create a design that truly means something special to you.

Lily of the Valley tattoos featuring skulls (L), blue (C) and white flowers (R). Photo: @robdowns836, @cicadanymph, @tboytattoos on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lily of the Valley tattoos have a captivating aesthetic appeal, making them a design worth spending money on. These bell-shaped white flowers symbolise purity, renewal, and enduring grace. Whether you are drawn to its symbolic significance or captivated by its natural beauty, this list of Lily Valley tattoo ideas will surely leave you spoilt for choice.

Beautiful Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas

Lily of the Valley flowers have long symbolised purity, humility, renewal, and luck in various cultures, making them a popular choice for tattoo designs. Below is a list of Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas to inspire you.

Simple Lily of the Valley tattoos

Upper arm simple Lily of the Valley tattoo. Photo: @scallywagink, @dv_artt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A simple Lily of the Valley tattoo often features small, delicate bell-shaped flowers on a slender stem, symbolising sweetness, humility, and renewal. Its minimalist design makes it elegant and timeless, perfect for those who prefer subtle tattoos.

Lily of the Valley tattoo with a name

Leg and forearm Lily of the Valley tattoos with name. Photo: @artscab, @eovannalealtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Lily of the Valley tattoo with text usually combines delicate flowers with meaningful words, like a name, date, or short phrase. The text is often placed alongside or beneath the flower to create a personal and symbolic design. It can be the name of someone dear to you or a text that emphasises your mood or character.

Skull designs

Black and grey Lily of the Valley tattoos with skulls. Photo: @skyejohnstattoo, @Logan DeLong on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want an unusual and unique tattoo design, a lily of the valley with skulls is what you need. This design often represents themes like beauty in fragility, the balance of mortality, or a mix of softness and strength.

Realistic designs

Green and white realistic Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas. Photo: @SoulInnHouseTattoo, @nelsonhardietattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A realistic Lily of the Valley tattoo captures the intricate details of the flower, with lifelike bell-shaped blooms, delicate green stems, and soft shading. This style gives the tattoo a natural, almost three-dimensional appearance, perfect for those who love botanical accuracy.

Traditional designs

Coloured traditional Lily of the Valley tattoos on the leg. Photo: @marksomething, @art_by_raul on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Traditional tattoos have long been popular, with good reason. Traditional Lily of the Valley tattoos often have bold lines, simple shading, and bright colours like green and white. Traditionally, they are often seen as a symbol of new beginnings and renewal, as the flower blooms in spring.

Linework designs

Half-sleeve and leg linework Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas. Photo: @isoltattoo, @lavink.s on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Linework tattoos have recently gained popularity because of their thin, clean lines, which create a simple and elegant design. This style focuses on the shape and details of the flowers without heavy shading or colour.

Black and white design

Black and white Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas on the forearm. Photo: @sarzattaxx, @hetattooasylum on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black and white Lily of the Valley tattoos are timeless, offering a distinct elegance and a strong visual statement. These designs usually require less ink and time than colourful tattoos, making them more affordable and less painful.

Coloured Lily of the Valley tattoos

Colourful Lily of the Valley tattoos on the leg and upper arm. Photo: @bondstreettattoo, @inkwelltattoocompany on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A colourful Lily of the Valley tattoo features a bright, colourful flower design. It often uses bold colours like green for the leaves and white or pink for the flowers. Because of the vibrant shades, the tattoo can look very lively and stand out.

Black and white forearm designs

Black and white forearm Lily of the Valley tattoos ideas. Photo: @femininktattoos, @zaycheza_tattooing on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The forearm is among the popular places men and women have been inked. Lily of the Valley tattoos on the forearm can be done in realistic, linework, or traditional styles, offering elegance and visibility.

Simple wrist Lily of the Valley designs

A man and woman's hands display wrist Lily of the Valley tattoos. Photo: @mirandaroseart, @evergreentattoostudio on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are a tattoo enthusiast, you know that the wrist is one of the best placement options because of visibility. Wrist Lily of the Valley tattoos are a delicate and personal choice. They are often designed to wrap around the wrist or be placed on the inner side.

Shoulder designs

Women showing the houlder Lily of the Valley tattoos. Photo: @softpest, @pine.needle.studio, @leah_b_tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shoulder Lily of the Valley tattoos are an excellent choice for larger designs that can flow naturally along the shoulder and upper arm. This placement allows for more intricate details and can symbolise strength, beauty, and growth while being easily covered or shown off, depending on the wearer's preference.

Lily of the Valley ankle designs

Black and white and colour ankle Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas. Photo: @eat_my_pen, @sarah.opuntia.tattoo on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Girls mostly choose the Lily of the Valley ankle tattoo. It is often placed around the ankle or on the side of the foot. This design can also be chosen by those who want to hide some flaws on the leg, such as scars.

Leg tattoos

Micro and band lily of the Valley leg tattoo ideas. Photo: @omarfeliciiano, @tattooist_yeonnie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Like other body parts, such as the arms and backs, the leg is an ideal place for your favourite Lily of the Valley tattoo. These meaningful leg tattoos will make you stand out and range from small, neat tattoos only visible to you to large, conspicuous ones.

Black and grey tattoo designs

Black and grey Lily of the Valley tattoo on the leg. Photo: @albamartintattoo, @albamartintattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Black and grey Lily of the Valley tattoos are designs that use only black ink and shades of grey. These tattoos generally last longer and show less noticeable fading compared to brightly coloured tattoos.

Lily of the Valley with a fern tattoo

Fineline Lily of the Valley and fern tattoo. Photo: @iamcharlottelee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo combines two meaningful plants: the Lily of the Valley and the fern, which represent growth, resilience, and new beginnings. Together, they create a design that reflects gentle strength, inner beauty, and personal transformation.

Behind-the-ear designs

Women displaying behind the ear Lily of the Valley tattoo. Photo: @deadkaylietattoo, @zentattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lily of the Valley behind-the-ear tattoos are a discrete way to show off a little of your personality. It also makes sense to go small because the skin behind your ears is thin, and the process can be painful.

Geometric Lily of the Valley tattoos

Geometric Lily of the Valley tattoo ideas. Photo: ariefeelstattoo, @jimbob966, @atelier.penumbre on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A geometric Lily of the Valley tattoo uses shapes like triangles, lines, or circles to create the design. The flower may combine these shapes to give a modern and stylish look. This type of tattoo is simple but creative, mixing nature with clean patterns.

Dandelion and Lily of the Valley

Dandelion and Lily of the Valley tattoo on the forearm. Photo: @sauce_kipique on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lily of the Valley and dandelion tattoos blend two powerful symbols: the dandelion, representing wishes, resilience, and freedom, and the Lily of the Valley. Together, they create a design that reflects optimism, inner strength, and the beauty of new beginnings.

Animal designs

Animal and Lily of the Valley tattoo. Photo: @juliejuice412, @queenmabofspells on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

These tattoo designs combine the flower with an animal, like a bird, fox, or butterfly. The animal and flower are drawn together to make one beautiful design. This tattoo can show a mix of nature and life with soft or detailed artwork.

Lily of the Valley tattoo on the spine

Two young women showing Lily of the Valley tattoos on the spine. Photo: @colleenajsmith, @furisu_tatts on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Lily of the Valley tattoo on the spine is a long, slim design that follows the spine's shape. Spine tattoos are primarily popular among women and can symbolise resilience, personal growth, and the journey through life.

Lily of the Valley back tattoos

Lily of the Valley tattoos on the back. Photo: @treasurecoasttattoo, @movingmountainstattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lily of the Valley back tattoos range from delicate, minimalist designs to bold and intricate art. They can have many flowers and leaves, making them look detailed and graceful. Whether flaunted in tanks or hidden under t-shirts, back tattoos can be sensual and discreet.

Arm designs

Black and white Lily of the Valley tattoos on the arm. Photo: @inkofahma, @tay.leigh.k on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In recent years, arm tattoos have become common worldwide because they offer many benefits compared to other placements. They are relatively painless, fast-healing, and can be covered anytime.

Abstract Lily of the Valley tattoos

Coloured abstract Lily of the Valley biceps tattoo. Photo: @eden_tattoo_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An abstract Lily of the Valley tattoo creatively shows the flower, using simple shapes, lines, or patterns instead of realistic details. This style is perfect for someone who wants a unique design.

Half-sleeve designs

Half-sleeve Lily of the Valley tattoos. Photo: @ladymisskai, @dv_artt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo is placed on the upper arm, covering the area from the shoulder to the elbow. The design can wrap around the arm, showing the delicate flowers and leaves. This tattoo is an excellent choice for people who want a larger, more detailed design without covering the whole arm.

Rose and Lily of the Valley

Forearm rose and Lily of the Valley tattoos. Photo: @patch_tattoo_therapy, @adrianbascur on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A rose and Lily of the Valley tattoo combines two flowers with different meanings. The rose often symbolises love and passion, while the Lily of the Valley represents purity and new beginnings. Together, they can symbolise a balance of love, beauty, and fresh starts in life.

Watercolour tattoos

Watercolour Lily of the Valley tattoo on the shoulder and forearm. Photo: @tattoojune, @sweetliltattooer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Watercolour tattoos are a timeless art form that uses bright, flowing colours that resemble paintings. Their unique look has captivated the hearts of many tattoo enthusiasts, making them a popular choice for those who want something different and visually striking.

Lily of the Valley with a snake

A grey and black Lily of the Valley and snake tattoo on the forearm. Photo: @raycorson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo features a Lily of the Valley and a snake tattoo. The Lily of the Valley represents purity, humility, and new beginnings, while the snake often symbolises transformation, rebirth, or protection. Together, they symbolise a balance between growth, change, and the beauty of life's challenges.

Lily of the Valley with a hummingbird

Watercolour and black and grey Lily of the Valley and a hummingbird tattoo. Photo: @Post Human Tattoo Co., @somecca on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Lily of the Valley and hummingbird tattoo combines two symbols of grace and beauty. Together, they can represent delicate beauty, positive energy, and the idea of new beginnings full of joy and love.

Micro Lily of the Valley tattoo

Micro Lily of the Valley tattoo on the back of the forearm. Photo: @guseul_tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A micro Lily of the Valley tattoo is a very small and delicate flower design. It represents purity, sweetness, and hope, but its tiny size makes it simple and subtle. This style is perfect for someone who wants a meaningful tattoo that is easy to hide or keep personal.

Dainty fineline Lily of the Valley tattoos

Dainty fineline Lily of the Valley tattoo on the ribs. Photo: @likinghoney on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A dainty fineline Lily of the Valley tattoo is a small, detailed design with thin, delicate lines. It looks elegant and minimal while representing purity, sweetness, and hope. This style is perfect for someone who loves simple tattoos.

What does the Lily of the Valley tattoo mean?

They often symbolise purity, humility, sweetness, renewal, and hope. The tattoos may also represent a deep connection to loved ones, often tied to meanings like motherhood, tenderness, or remembrance.

Where do you put a Lily of the Valley tattoo?

Depending on the size and style, a Lily of the Valley tattoo can look beautiful in several places. Popular spots include the forearm, wrist, ankle, behind the ear, along the side of the ribcage, or on the back of the neck.

What is the Lily of the Valley tattoo's Biblical meaning?

The Lily of the Valley blooms in early spring, which is why the Bible associates it with the second coming of Jesus Christ.

Lily of the Valley tattoos are beautiful and meaningful. They often symbolise purity, renewal, humility, and hope. These delicate flowers are popular among tattoo enthusiasts because of their soft, graceful appearance and connection to positive qualities.

Legit.ng recently published an article about great tattoos representing growth and change. Tattoos that symbolise growth and change are powerful emblems of personal transformation. They mark significant milestones or life transitions by reminding you of the journey from past to present.

These tattoos can take many forms, from blooming flowers like the lotus to symbols of renewal like the phoenix. Each design is a testament to the wearer's resilience, capturing the essence of evolving through challenges and embracing the new chapters of life with strength.

Source: Legit.ng