A man decided to try out a different style of fashion as he attended his sister's wedding, and he got the attention of netizens

He wore a blue corset top and trousers which gave him a feminine vibe as he posed with female guests at the wedding

While he wore black male shoes to complement his attire, some netizens suggested what he should have worn to give him a complete look

A man took his fashion game to another level as he rocked a blue corset top and trousers at his sister's wedding.

The outfit, which was made by @stitched_by_nel on Instagram, had netizens wondering what influenced his decision.

He flaunted the male corset outfit with other female attendees at the occasion who wore the same colour with him.

Some netizens noted that he gave off a feminine vibe with his attire and should have worn heels and tied 'gele' to complement his outfit. Another netizen said he is the sister of the bride, not the brother.

See the man's corset outfit in the slides below:

Reactions to man's corset outfit

Check out some of the reactions to the man's corset outfit below:

@debcrystal_:

"Men are now dragging corset with women."

@iyanshawty:

"You must be the sister of the bride aww."

@teeto__olayeni:

"You for just wear heels make e kuku complete na."

@iamolayinka15:

"Where is your gele?"

@dee.yclothingsl:

"In this life, just have data. Man don first me wear corset."

@clarity_clara:

"I want to believe he’s a tailor/fashion designer and looking for customers sha."

@thesandypreneur:

"I been think say na new recruit for the avengers, Osogbo chapter."

Laide Bakare rocks off-shoulder corset outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Laide Bakare loves to party, and she does so by looking glamorous at all times.

She lived up to her nature as she turned up at an event in an off-shoulder corset dress which exposed the upper part of her body.

Netizens made several remarks about the outfit, which they felt was not fitting for her, but she ignored their comments.

Source: Legit.ng