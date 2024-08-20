Asoebi Ladies Flaunt Gorgeous Outfits and Accessories, Netizens Hail Them: "They Are Magnificent"
- Some asoebi ladies turned up for an event looking glamorous and gave netizens some styles to choose from
- The ladies' blue attires exuded opulence as they combined them with geles that made them look unstoppable
- Several netizens praised them and noted that Yoruba women were gorgeous and flaunted it wherever they found themselves
Beauty was on display as some asoebi ladies rocked beautiful dresses for an event, and they were a cynosure of eyes.
The ladies looked dazzling in their exquisite outfits, which they blended with 'geles' and expensive jewellery.
Their makeup was on point as it highlighted their beauty and made them a toast of netizens.
They also flaunted their beautiful attire during their photoshoot session, capturing the hearts of netizens.
The ladies' pictures were posted by @ssssnw_ on X and some peeps noted that they were Yoruba women whose beauty was unmatched.
See the asoebi ladies' outfit below:
Reactions to asoebi ladies' outfits
Several netizens have hyped the attires of the asoebi ladies. See some of the comments below:
@Praat655:
"Les femmes Yorubas."
@ideraoluwa0:
"Yoruba women.
@c_kolo5
"Face cards everywhere."
@femfragrantica:
"Yoruba women. They made a fashion statement."
@felilahlah:
"Beautiful. Cat woman."
@Sellinakyyle:
"Trop belles! Canada cupcake."
@MaureenOshio:
"Very demure."
@utilisateurfrs:
"Yorubazza."
@BrandzBrandy:
"This is too incredible and beautiful."
@AngellaCamu
"They are magnificent."
@omojagunmolu
"Yoruba women are fire."
Asoebi ladies display cost of outfits
Legit.ng earlier reported that some asoebi ladies showed their desire to look good as they turned up in different glamorous outfits for a wedding
They combined their apparel with jewellery and 'geles' but netizens felt they could have done better with their makeup
The ladies shared what it cost them to rock the outfits, and netizens rated their looks and stated that the prices were outrageous.
Asoebi ladies rock pink attire
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian weddings are usually glamorous, and asoebi ladies play a formidable role in this aspect.
Some asoebi ladies were seen in pink dresses that looked gorgeous, and the different styles were giving.
They complemented their outfits with pink 'geles' and various accessories that made them a cynosure of eyes.
