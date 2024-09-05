A baker showed how talented she is and the extent she could go to display her extra-ordinary prowess as she made a creative cake

In a video, she showed off the cake in its bare form before revealing her finished product which left some netizens dazed

The cake was designed in a human form with a head and chest, however, the other body parts were absent

A baker showed her creative ability as she sculpted a human-inspired cake. The work of art was neat, beautiful, and proof that she paid attention to details.

The process of making the masterpiece was shared in a video although the stages of the finishing touches were not added to it.

In the video shared by @ewacakesnmore on Instagram, the baker had begun the process of making the cake. She patched extra cakes on the chest area and wrapped them with nylon.

The finished process saw a gorgeous cake with a female frame tying a yellow 'gele' with coral beads on a blouse.

Makeup with cake materials were also applied on it to give it a more fabulous look. However, some netizens said they cannot eat this kind of cake.

Peeps react to the human-themed cake

Check out some of the comments on the human-inspired cake below:

@rhinny123:

"This is too creepy to eat."

@simplybeatriz80:

"How do you guys have the mind to cut this cake."

@vee_manso:

"Why all this stress… why can’t cakes just be cakes and leave all this village people stuff."

@simpli.chrysoberyl:

"Me as a Nigerian will never join them to eat the cake at the event."

@royandecor:

"This is creative but it's scary, I do not key into this."

@la_bimm:

"I’m too spiritual for this."

@queeny_deroyale:

"It’s fine but creepy. The knife should be on the nose. E too long."

