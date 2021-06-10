- Nigerian billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya’s young wife, Shade, recently took to social media to show off her lovely outfit

- The billionaire wife no doubt loves to appear stunning at all times and takes to social media from time to time to put her attire on display

- According to Shade, fashion is a part of life and it allows a person to decide who they are among other things

Popular Nigerian billionaire wife, Shade Okoye, is no doubt a great lover of fashion and she takes to social media from time to time to thrill fans with some of the pieces in her wardrobe.

Shade who happens to be the wife of billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya, recently stepped out looking gorgeous for an event and made sure to give fans a lovely sight to behold by sharing a video of her outfit.

In a short clip shared on her verified Instagram page, Shade was seen dressed in a cute flowery dress and a lovely flowery fascinator on her head.

Billionaire wife Shade Okoya stuns in lovely outfit. Photos: @shade.okoya

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the billionaire’s wife accessorised with a cute pearl purse, nice sandals as well as a ring and cute bracelets.

In the caption of the post, Shade also spoke about her love for fashion. According to her, it is a part of daily life and it changes from time to time.

In her words:

“Fashion is part of daily life and changes all the time. Don't make fashion own you, but you decide what you are, what you want to express by the way you dress.”

See the video below:

Fans of the socialite also took to the comment section to gush over her outfit. Read what some of them had to say below:

Lademua:

"Decency and Class"

Omotokeismyname:

"Your beauty is "

Semmyrah:

"It's everything for me❤️❤️❤️"

Nice one.

