Fashion entrepreneur, Peter Prance, has spoken highly about how some Nigerian singers are pushing African brands globally

He was specific about Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, among others, and he commended them for being notable influencers

According to the fashion boss, there is a great demand for African clothing lines from Europe, Asia, and Arab nations

The chief executive officer of Africa's leading fashion academy P-PRANCE KLODIN, Peter Prance, has appreciated the efforts of some Nigerian artistes in ensuring that African fashion brands are valued globally.

He noted that celebs like Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Seyi Vibes, Rema, and Tems, among others, have contributed their quota in ensuring that African clothing lines are envied internationally.

The fashion icon made this known during his birthday on Sunday, August 11. He told Vanguard in a chat that he was glad it happened in his lifetime.

According to the fashionista, other continents are falling over each other to imitate African clothing lines.

“As I celebrate my birthday, I am blessed to see in my lifetime that African fashion and style is in high demand across the globe. Afro-pop stars like Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Seyi Vibes Rema, and Fireboy, among others, have helped push not only Africa’s music but African fashion to the envy of the world. Now clients across Europe, Asia, and the Arab world are currently battling with emulating African clothing lines.”

