Many people are always looking forward to Ojude Oba, an annual festival of fashion, colour and style in Ijebu which brings sons and daughters of this area of Ogun state together. This festival started in 1892 and Legit.ng takes you down memory lane.

Legit.ng presents 5 facts to know about Ojude Oba Festival

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

1. It started in 1892

Ojude Oba Festival was started by Muslims in 1892 after Oba Adesumbo Tunwase gave them land to establish their central mosque. He also agreed with the British missionaries to preach Christianity in Ijebu, Opera News reports.

The Muslims used it as an occasion to pay homage to the monarch for being benevolent towards them.

Women showcasing their beautiful attires during the festival. Photo credit: Amuwo Parrot

Source: UGC

2. It's held 3rd day after Sallah

The yearly festival is celebrated on the third day of Sallah.

3. Display of culture and tradition

The festival showcases and celebrates the rich culture and heritage of the people of Ijebu Ode. Beautiful traditional attires, deft hairstyles, and Ijebu native food ikokore are showcased during the festival.

Cultural dances also form part of the activities at the Ojude Oba Festival.

4. Parade by different age grades (Regberegbes)

Colourful attires are displayed during the festival. So three different age grade show off their attires to the king, Vanguard reports.

There are different regberegbes from both the male and female sides. Both genders belonging to different age-grades will attempt to outwit each other employing different tactics to be declared the best.

Cash prizes are awarded to the winners.

5. Horse riding

Horse riding is one of the important activities during the Ojude Oba Festival. The Balogun leads different horse riding families during the festival.

Ojude Oba is a festival indigenes of Ijebu don't want to miss. Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Source: UGC

Their entry is announced by gunshots.

Some of the horse riding families include Balogun Odunuga, Balogun Bello Odueyungbo Kuku, Balogun Agboola Alausa, Balogun Alatishe, Balogun Otubu, Balogun Adesoye, Balogun Odejayi, Balogun Adesoye Onasanya, Balogun Towobola, Balogun Aregbesola and Balogun Ajibike Odedina.

Oluwo of Iwo makes list of 4 stylish Yoruba kings

Legit.ng previously reported that Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, made the list of four stylish kings in Yorubaland.

The traditional ruler of Iwo is a king whose sense of fashion has distinguished him among Yoruba monarchs. The young controversial king has continued to urge people to promote the Yoruba culture by wearing local attires.

Oba Saheed Elegushi and the Ooni of Ife also made the list.

Source: Legit.ng