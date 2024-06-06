A former BBNaija housemate, Dorathy Bachor, decided to get a new look and focused on her hair

She decided to visit a salon where her long hair was properly taken care of before its length was reduced

Many people were surprised that she had cut her hair again and she revealed the number of years she takes to cut her hair

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Dorathy Bachor, stunned her fans as she shared a video of her visit to a hair salon.

BBNaija's Dorathy shows off her beautiful hairstyle. Image credit: @thedorathybachor

She looked beautiful in her simple outfit and showed off her long hair as she entered the beauty place.

The hairstylist began work on her hair as she combed and stretched it. She cut out a particular length from her hair and washed the short length.

She was in an excited mood as she saw the outcome of her hair. The hairstylist showed off her artistic prowess as she coiled the former reality's star's hair stylishly.

Dorathy smiled before the camera as she flaunted the finished work of the beautician. According to her, she cuts her hair once in two years.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Dorathy's short hair

Some fans of the former reality star have shared their thoughts on her new hairstyle. See some of the comments below:

@av_kloset:

"You don cut hair again."

@Dorathy Bachor"

"Every 2 years ritual."

@ori_fitz:

"Your hair is so cute."

@e4ma:

"Too pretty."

@bongiibuda:

"Nobody stresses me like this girl, again?"

@Princess Gbonjubola:

"So cute. I love it."

@vera 123:

"I love you, momma."

@Yakubu Eno:

"I like this. Always on point."

@Queen Ikyernum:

"My lady."

