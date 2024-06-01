A fan of singer Davido has expressed displeasure at the manner the celebrity's brother Adewale was rude to him

The fan and Adewale were having a conversation on X about Bruno Fernandes and the latter said he dislikes the footballer

After several attempts to convince Adewale to like the footballer, he refused and resorted to insulting the fan

A fan of Afrobeats star, Davido, felt bad after the singer's brother, Adewale Adeleke, made harsh statements at him during a football bant on X.

The fan, @xquire147, tried to convince the celeb's brother to accept a footballer and captain of Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes, but Adewale refused.

They went back and forth in the conversation till Adewale asked him to su*ck his private part. The fan refused and said he doesn't care about him but loves Davido as a fan.

The conversation continued till Adewale stated that the fan wanted to beg him money and other people joined, scolding Adewale for the claim.

Davido's sister was tagged to the drama and she said she was just coming down from a flight, and it unsettled some fans.

They noted that it was wrong for the Adelekes to always broke-shame the singer's fans. Moreover, it is the support the singer gets from his fans that has brought him this far in his career.

@xquire147 noted that he was no longer a fan of Davido because of the insults he got from the singer's siblings.

See their conversations below:

Fans react to Davido's sibling's attitude

Some netizens have commented on the issue between Davido's fans and his siblings. Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions below:

@akubokwu:

"Na why Twitter people no dey buy houses like TikTok and IG people. Una too dey cho cho cho."

@d_unusual1:

"Even that him brother wey be like bread wey them soak inside water dey talk like say him get word for mouth. Money really good o."

@balinga777:

"But wetin the innocent girl do wey dem say her forehead like Sango road. You people can’t make heaven on that Elon Musk app."

@zeeeknow:

"Some people are empty, the only thing they got is money and it’s shallow. Pure cruise and you insulted a fan without any remorse. Na wa o!"

@tunji_dave2:

"It's just football bants. Nothing more. Nawa o."

@atlas_wealths:

"Did I just read that Fola's head looks like Sango road?"

@miz_kharis:

"Nah. Dude was just joking with him. You don't off AC. Bragging about money when you’re not feeding him is screaming low self esteem."

