A man who maintains a long and overflowing beard took time to comb it in a cute video shared on TikTok

The man was responding to a comment which challenged him to prove that the long beards were not fake

He unfurled the beard and combed it out, showing it to his followers in all its splendour and beauty

A man who is grooming a long and overflowing beard has shown it off to his TikTok followers.

In a video which now has over 33k comments, the man said the beards are real and not fake, as alleged by one of his followers.

He was responding to the follower who insisted that the beards are not real since they look so long and cute.

He loosened the beard, which was woven into a single strand and then unfurled the whole thing.

As he combed it, it continued to stretch in a way that got his followers shouting in the comment section.

Many of his followers said he looked like a Viking. The video was posted by @__justin_time__, and it has been liked over 580k times.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to man's long beards

@DeniseMarie said:

"I don't think your shirt is real. Take it off to prove me wrong."

@cee_jay253 said:

"You must be a true Viking."

@Antonia Sandru said:

"The Viking vibes are so real and I’m here for it."

@Zoie commented:

"The Viking vibe is all there and I’m loving it. I must know where you got the beard comb from."

@user426294 said:

"I know the beard is real by listening to his deep voice."

@musty17244 said:

"I envy your beards. This is real Viking testosterone."

@George Anthony Chamb said:

"Nice beard but where in Valhalla did you get that comb?"

