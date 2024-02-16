Some netizens have reacted to the shirts being sold by American rapper Kanye West that are worth N30k

They compared it to what some top Nigerian brands sell and they noted that the difference is quite outrageous

While further speaking on the worth of Kanye's to that of other brands, they added that the quality could be the same

Some Nigerian internet users dropped their two cents on the price being placed on the shirts sold by American rapper Kanye West. They also compared it with that of High Fashion brand selling similar shirts for N325k.

Kanye West pictured at events in the US, netizens discuss the price of his shirts in Nigeria. Image credit: Getty Images

While some people feel the high price does equate to quality, others feel Kanye, who changed his name to Ye in 2021, is targeting more audiences for his brand.

In a post, an X user @3ffizzzyy wrote:

"Kanye West dey sell polo N30k but High fashion dey sell one polo 325k naira. Na we dey do ourselves for Naija. Even Ashluxe and Isb, the prices of their merch no even dey favour the average Nigerian youth wey wan afford these brands. Some of the biggest brands in the world still sell affordable products. We need to do better."

He also attached the shirts sold by 'Jesus Walks' crooner. Check out some of them below:

More reactions trail Kanye West's shirts price

Several netizens also shared their opinions on the shirts prices of the American rapper, who is known for his controversial dressings. Check out some of their comments below:

@Oluwa_dharmii:

"Wait, one shirt 325k, shey the shirt dey come with long life and prosperity?"

@3ffizzzyy:

"If you wear am you go dey see money for road."

@Tosinoyedapo1:

"Kanye still better for some aspects."

@h4beeeb:

"Might be quality."

@tanto_bld:

"When you get to know same suppliers produce both product, you’d spend your money better."

@JacobBu48016595:

"Classism wan finish us for this country."

@selfquote2:

"Everybody just dey milk, nothing concern them."

Kanye West's clothes sold from trash bags

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kanye West, who officially changed his name to Ye in 2021, was trending on social media.

The business mogul, according to reports, was selling his new fashion collection out of what looks like trash bags.

Several Nigerians had reacted to the news with some people likening the strategy to the 'bend down select' style in Nigerian markets.

Source: Legit.ng