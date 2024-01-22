A bride and a makeup artist/hairstylist have gone viral after they exchanged words over the bride's refusal to pay for the services she got

In a video shared online, the makeup artist was seen demanding that the bride pay her money, but the bride said she wanted to take some pictures first

The bride's action caused mixed reactions on social media as netizens asked her to fulfil her part of the contract

A make-up artist, a hairstylist, and a bride have gotten netizens talking following the drama they created online. In a video, the makeup artist asked the bride to pay the fees for her services.

A bride and her makeup artist get into disagreement over bride's refusal to pay for her services. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The bride expressed displeasure at the makeup artist's demand because she wanted to take pictures before attending to her. This got the makeup artist upset, and they started a shouting match.

A lady was seen in the video trying to calm the makeup artist and the bride. She also offered to pay the makeup artist her fee, but the bride refused and asked the makeup artist to do her worse. The makeup artist did not back down as she kept talking back at the bride.

See a video of the bride and the makeup artist below:

Netizens react to the video

Several social media users have reacted to the video of the bride and her makeup artist. See some of them below:

@rosa.newton.79:

"She should have paid her before she started taking pictures plain and simple."

@sylviaosuji2:

"Allow her take her pictures naa. Since the photographer is still there. The makeup artist doesn't have good customer relations."

@obby1_f:

"The bride is shameless!!!"

@pretty_keyi:

"People are like this! If the makeup artist leave she won’t pay. I will loose all that your frontal. Dey play, if u see my worst you go fit stay? Na u wan marry o."

@official_theonlysteffie:

"As an makeup artist I always take 70% up front. First way to solve it."

@omni_michelle:

"If I be photographer I go collect my money there before I continue to snap. Because what is this?"

@ajike_stitches_08:

"Did she even pay for the wedding gown self photographer stretch your hands straight."

@omylistic:

'The bride is troublesome. Let us put her husband in prayer."

@abi_sawler:

"You guys are not saying what I want to hear, 250k for makeup and the makeup artist is in haste, I mean what happen to her waiting abi she no go touch the makeup inside reception . Well maybe they don’t have that agreement though… A lot is wrong with this video both from the wife and the makeup artist. It better be prank though."

Makeup artist recounts how bride 'scammed' her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Port Harcourt makeup artist had taken to social media to share her experience with a bride.

According to the story, the bride asked for a glam service but did not inform the makeup artist that it was for her wedding.

The makeup artist revealed that it was only after she was done that she learned the client was the bride.

Source: Legit.ng