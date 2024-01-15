An akara seller has shown that one can dress in a stylish way and still carry out her kind of business successfully

In a video, she was seen dressing gorgeously on different occasions while doing her job and it caused several reactions online

Some persons were wondering her objectives for dressing in such a manner but others encouraged her to keep it up

An akara (bean cakes) seller with the Instagram handle @sexyakarafryer has gotten netizens talking following her choice of outfits while she was at work.

The lady was seen in different gorgeous dresses and she usually combines them with beautiful accessories which makes her look like a diva.

In a compiled video, the akara seller showed off her different dresses. She also displayed her finished products in an appealing way which attracted several customers to her.

See a video of the akara seller on a lovely outfit below:

Netizens share mixed reactions over akara fryer outfit

Several people have reacted to the dresses of the akara seller. See some of them below:

"We need to start promoting and glorifying all these kinda ladies on social media more. Not everytime posting of all those yahoo girls and controversial talkatives. Hardwork still pays and there are ladies who still put in the work…God bless you and your hardwork."

"Only her dressing alone go make me buy N2k Akara. I really love how she doesn’t let her business get the best of how beautiful she should look like a 3million salary earner."

"Be like me sef go start akara business cozz, ahaaaa."

"It’s not lies! I know the lady. She currently resides in Awka, Anambra state and we live on the same street. The lady is very hardworking and yes this is her business. She shows up for it just the way you all have seen in this video and she is very intentional about it."

If you do video finish, rush give mama Nkechi her thing before customers start coming."

"Omo make me sef start fry akara abeg."

"You wear dinner gown dey fry akara."

"Please be extra careful with your Monday and Saturday outfits. Wearing dresses like that near fire and hot oil can be hazardous. No offense. you look beautiful btw."

"Na her mama shop."

"She probably assist her mum before she head out not like she really uses that to fry akara all through."

