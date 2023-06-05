Nigerian singer Mayorkun thrilled fans during a performance recently with a moment with his girlfriend, Cocainna

In the video sighted online, the dancer came in from backstage with a black chair for her performance

Mayorkun took a seat and continued singing as his woman went about her job

Nigerian singer Mayorkun has recently sparked reactions on social media with a video of his performance.

In the clip sighted online, the singer brought on his girlfriend to dance for him.

Netizens react to video of Mayorkun and his girlfriend Photo credit: @iammayorkun/@cocainnaofficial

Source: Instagram

Mayorkun's lover, Cocainna, rocked a black body suit and dragged in a black chair with her to aid her performance.

Like one on cue, the singer took his seat as he continued singing while Cocianna showed off her dance skills.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

sinthia_unusual:

"E go soon spoil . Una no go leave low key as en dey."

painsandafflicted_tiger:

"Ever since this one sing say he learn from the best. Eviil eye don catch him career "

big_madonna:

"Una no stone them for that stage nii nah small things dy vex single pple."

kvng_urban:

"Na why e sing offkey?"

w.a.n.d.e.baby:

"I nor wan see dragging from SNAPCHAT and IG make una better maintain this love TITI LAI LAI."

dpo_emelu:

"Later Una go say make we fear woman "

massybella:

"We no want story after months."

__officialbliss:

"Girl wey no let am focus again."

chi.victor.5095:

"This your babe is madly beautiful "

dpo_emelu:

"Una go just dey carry Yeye girl "

flyest_soul001:

"I love this "

Mayorkun breaks hearts as he unveils boo

Music star Mayorku got the internet buzzing over his new relationship status.

The playful singer took to his Snapchat page with a series of posts in which he finally unveiled the woman who had his heart.

Mayorkun shared a picture of his special woman, which was taken during the last Valentine’s Day celebration.

A different photo shared came along with a caption in which the Certified Loner hitmaker mentioned how much he loves his woman.

Mayorkun’s revelation sparked mixed reactions from many on social media, as some ladies expressd their disappointment.

Source: Legit.ng