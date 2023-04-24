A woman based in Johannesburg was having fun after getting her hair done at a salon but ended up disappointed

The video of the woman's reaction to noticing that she got a bad-quality install was viral on social media

Peeps were in stitches as they watched the hilarious video and cracked jokes at the woman's expense

A lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

A woman in Johannesburg was bitterly disappointed when her fresh wig install in Midrand. Image: magoodies12

Source: UGC

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

Woman's wig install gone wrong

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public, The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head. Watch the video:

Wig enthusiasts disturbed by woman's wig install

Peolpe love to see others' questionable salon visits. Netizens had jokes as they imagined what they would do if they were in her shoes.

BusiiTwala commented:

"The realisation?"

Kuhle M commented:

"The way you stopped smiling."

The Fego Experience commented:

"I thought it was a side part."

Peculia commented:

"Waba sober same time!"

Patience Phiri commented:

"The people you were with said nothing? Haibo."

ADREE commented:

"I would have no choice but to swim home."

"Bamshiye nama edges": Joburg lady's wig stolen 20 min after install, SA howling

Legit.ng previously reported that one lady got her hair done and was robbed immediately after. The lady's delight in her was short-lived as thieves took the hair she just got installed.

The video went viral as people reacted to the lady saying that she barely had the hair on for half an hour. People started speculating that the lady was set up as she shared details.

Videos of crime always leave Mzansi shook. Online users were immediately suspicious about how quickly they had that happened. People suggested that the hairdresser did her hair and set her up.

Source: Briefly.co.za