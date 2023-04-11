Mungai Eve was heavily criticised after she showed up at a grand wedding wearing a skimpy dress and a hat

The dress got netizens questioning whether the content creator did not have someone to advise her

The YouTuber apologised to her fans, noting that she was wrong and that next time she would put in more effort

The content creator was invited to the grand wedding that was held on Monday, March, 10 that saw A list Kenyan celebrities in attendance

Content creator Mungai Eve has apologised for the way she dressed at the grand wedding, noting that she would do better.

Eve Mungai's dress code at the grand wedding. Photo: Eve Mungai. @deejaylorza.

Source: UGC

Eve Mungai, where is your stylist?

After she was spotted at the event rocking a skimpy pink dress with a hat and a blonde wig.

She mingled with her fellow celebrities at the event and most were perplexed by her choice of dressing.

Most noted that it did not befit her status as an accomplished content creator.

Others questioned how beautifully she had dressed for her birthday, and they blamed her stylist.

On her birthday, netizens were wowed by how well she had dressed.

Her friends and family were also in attendance and she had a red carpet put out at the venue for her celebrity pals.

Regarding her dressing, Mungai replied to one of blogger Edgar Obare's posts, noting that she would do better next time.

She wrote:

"Sorry guys, next time I hope I won't get the invitation card at the gate. I will not fail you. In the meantime, go to my YouTube page and watch videos of the wedding ."

