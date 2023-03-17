One Canadian hairdresser made a video of how she gave herself an extra-length braided hairstyle single-handedly

The video on TikTok shows what this skilled lady did to achieve her very long faux locs that looked breathtaking

Online users had much to say after seeing her unique approach to installing the bohemian-looking hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A lady based in Montreal, Canada, went viral on TikTok after showing how she does her hair. The hairstylist gave people a look into her unique braiding technique.

A hairdresser in Montreal, Canada did her own goddess locs with a unique technique. Image: TikTok/@ughhwhatsss

Source: UGC

TikTok users were in awe of how she did her hair. Many begged the talented creator to make a video with instructions for the faux locs.

Woman's faux locs technique is a TikTok hit

A hairstylist, @ughhwhatsss, in Canada showed people how she does her hair. The lady in the video braided her hair into small braids, with Marley braided hair at the ends.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Marley hair is the kinky synthetic fibre needed to create the perfect faux locs, as reported by Cosmopolitan. She then wrapped the loose ends with more Marley hair and curly bits to create goddess faux locs.

Watch the entire process below:

Online users share thoughts about Canadian hairstylist's faux loc install method

People could not get enough of how the lady did her hair uniquely. Peeps thought she was a genius for doing the base braid halfway and ending with Marley hair. Netizens love to give their opinions about hairstyles, and this one was a hit.

Nk commented:

"The way I would’ve had all that hair tangled."

Layla commented:

"Slow down twin I need a tutorial."

Christina commented:

"Definition of trusting the process."

Kenzie commented:

"Goddess locs are so beautiful. and when they have those little gold clip! Positively beautiful! I love yours so much."

yodi commented:

"This is the best technique I’ve seen for locs. Omg, love it."

Links commented:

"As a man I just want to know how did this happen."

Boy drags mum across floor to help her remove her wig cap in TikTok with 7.2M views, netizens howling

The TikTok of this woman's attempt at removing her wig cap was a viral hit on the internet. The mother turned to her son, who did his best to yank it off her head.

Online users were in stitches after seeing the scene of the mum's hair emergency. Many peeps cracked jokes about the young boy's attempt to help his mum.

A video on TikTok by @endlessdinero went viral after a boy tried to help his mother with her wig cap.

Source: Briefly.co.za