A mother secured her frontal lace well but ended up regretting it when she struggled to take it off

The woman's son tried to help by pulling it off, but the scene only turned into a hilarious viral video that had the internet laughing

TikTok users were in stitches as they reacted to seeing a woman and her son trying desperately to get rid of the wig cap

The TikTok of this woman's attempt at removing her wig cap was a viral hit on the internet. The mother turned to her son, who did his best to yank it off her head.

A woman's wig cap was stuck on her head, and her kid tried to pull it off, but it was an epic fail.

Source: UGC

Online users were in stitches after seeing the scene of the mom's hair emergency. Many peeps cracked jokes about the young boy's attempt to help his mom.

American woman desperate to remove wig cap asks for son's help

A video on TikTok by @endlessdinero went viral after a boy tried to help his mother with her wig cap. The lady's cap got stuck on her head, and her son dragged her on the floor, trying to pull it off.

Watch the video below:

Online users in stitches over women's wig cap

Netizens enjoy seeing funny family moments, and people could not stop laughing at the video. Many joked that the boy eagerly awaited his payback against the mother.

Amina commented:

"Y’all got beef?"

Jacklen commented:

"Nah, he wasn’t trynna help, he was trynna get his revenge."

leslie commented:

"The Matilda scene when the dad had the hat glued on."

dynastydragonia commented:

"That was personal."

michelle commented:

"What kinda glue did they put on??? Gorilla glue or."

Source: Briefly.co.za