Social media users have been reacting with hilarious comments to a lady's online wig order

According to TikToker, @rukkyavworo, she had paid for a wavy synthetic wig from shopping website Amazon

However, what she got was a far cry from what was advertised, and she shared a video of the hair

TikToker, @rukkyavworo, has advised people against buying wigs from shopping website, Amazon, after her experience.

She took to the platform to share a video of the hair she had wanted and what she got instead.

Photos of the wigs advertised and gotten. Credit: @rukkyavworo

Source: TikTok

The video opens up with a short clip of the hair she had wanted which was wavy, sleek and featured a lace frontal as seen on the model.

However, what she got lacked the wavy pattern of the advertised hair and neither did the frontal look as sleek.

The video sees Rukky struggling to comb the wig as she warned people against shopping for wigs on the popular website.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Rukky's wig order

The video has gone viral on social media, had many people sharing their thoughts.

Check out some comments below:

jacque1ine.b:

"Just save the wig for Halloween trust me it will come in handy."

lesego_oarona:

" it’s the hairline for me. That a hat."

svquence:

"The hair still eats , just put a hat on, and fluff up, and let the curls bounce."

theagatha_:

"They are not the same hair."

prissy_luxury:

"Maybe you need to do some plucking first.. it’ll prolly look better after that."

colormetemi_:

"Lmao this is not that wig. I have the same one in in my profile pic poor girl!"

teyfah_hair:

"Let’s be sincere if you buy a luxury hair for less be expecting the unexpected. Vendors should do better and sell exactly as advertised. The bad vendors keep spoiling business for we the legit ones."

purpsof__dgoodlife:

"Well the wig is not bad.. take it back a bit and bring out your natural hair."

_shxlom:

"Use it to start making skits."

