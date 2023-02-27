Nigeria's presidential elections for 2023 took place on Saturday, February 25, across the nation

Several Nigerian celebrities stepped out to cast their votes for their preferred candidates at various locations

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights how Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe and other beautiful stars dressed to vote at their polling units

After months of campaigning and endless debating, the 2023 elections took place on Saturday, February 25.

Millions of Nigerians across the country came out to partake in the electoral process of the much-anticipated elections.

Photos of Beauty, Toyin Abraham and Mercy. Credit: @beautytukura, @toyin_abraham, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Among them were some celebrities who took to social media to share glimpses of themselves at their polling units.

Here is how seven stars dressed up on election day:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Osas Ighodaro

The curvaceous beauty shared a photo after she voted, wearing an athletic ensemble.

The look featured grey yoga pants, a blue shirt, a black leather cap and an orange fanny pack with some dark sunnies.

2. Diane Russet

The Big Brother Naija star posted a video from her polling unit, and she showed up in a Nike two-piece.

She paired the maroon fit with a blue face cap and some sunglasses.

3. Mercy Eke

The 2019 BBNaija winner also stepped out to vote for the next president of Nigeria.

She rocked a graphic tee with grey and black yoga pants and a red/blue face cap with dark sunglasses.

4. Mercy Aigbe

The popular actress and fashion entrepreneur rocked an Adidas black shirt with grey pants and a shoulder strap bag.

She also wore shades to protect her eyes from the sun.

5. Tacha

The Big Brother Naija star wore a dark tracksuit with a brown print bucket hat and some dark sunshades.

She rocked a pair of furry slides.

6. Toyin Abraham

The actress, who has been receiving a lot of heat for her political views, stepped out to vote amid the online bashing.

She sported a white Chanel t-shirt with a pair of black joggers and white sneakers.

7. Beauty

The former Miss Nigeria and BBNaija star also shared a photo from her polling unit.

She donned a sleeveless black bodysuit tucked into a pair of pink tie/dye joggers and some dad sandals. She finished off the look with a black bucket hat.

Singer Tiwa Savage rocks N7.5m Birkin bag in new photos as she flaunts skin in cutout pants

Tiwa Savage continues to serve it hot on the fashion scene, and her fans most certainly aren't complaining!

If there is one thing constant about the Loaded star, it is the fact that she always drops jaws every time she steps out.

Rocking a well-put-together ensemble is her forte, and it is not hard to see why. The talented music star recently stepped out for a studio session looking swaggy in a flirty ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng