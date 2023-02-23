A video of a hairstylist showing one of her works on a client's hair has gone viral on social media

The video, with over two million views on TikTok, shows a lady sporting an interwoven braided hairstyle

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to applaud the hairstylist

When it comes to braided hairstyles, Africans continue to showcase their talents in impressive ways.

A TikTok video of Africans doing their thing has gone viral, garnering over two million views on the platform.

In the video, a lady is seen sporting a neatly braided hairstyle.

The intricately woven pattern of the braids makes this one very distinct from many other braided hairstyles.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on braided hairstyle

Baby nice❤️:

"Is fine and neat but I can’t sit down to make my hair."

chinecheremlove:

"The hairstyle is very nice but omo me no fit sit down oo."

anuk_ware:

"The hairdresser is doing the most chai."

lisathompson1871:

"woo neat like crazy."

oluwoleyemisiyemk:

""Wow this is lovely."

Adebola❤️‍✨:

"Omoh see neatness❤️"

Classic Clever:

"your work is neat, hope she paid well."

oneekasampson:

"Very neat and nice."

Woman’s photo of haircut she wanted vs what she got goes TikTok viral

A lady on TikTok showed people what happened to her when she went to Legend's barber. People were in stitches after showing her expectations versus the reality of the haircut she got.

The lady's video went viral as people reacted to the comical haircut. Online users cracked jokes at the woman's expense.

One TikTokker @carismavan got her hair done at Legends barber. The stunner wanted to get a fade with a trim line that was carefully shaped.

Video of bald man rocking braided hairdo leaves internet users amused

While many bald people find ways to hide their thinning tops or restore their hair, one man is out here flaunting his, and in style too.

TikToker, @xolanimncube7, left many people cracking up with laughter after sharing a video on the platform.

In the video, the man is seen bare-chested, sporting a cornrow hairstyle. What makes the style interesting is the fact that it was woven around his bald spot, making it shiny and eye-catching.

