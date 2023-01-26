"Arrest the makeup artist."

A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a lady posing for the camera in bright makeup

The ebony beauty dressed in a brown gown had her face standing out in a different shade from her hands

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the makeup

One of the most important rules of makeup application is to always pick a foundation that matches your skin tone.

However, it appears not everyone is a fan of following rules. One lady in particular recently got the internet cracking up with funny comments after a video of her look surfaced online.

Photos of the lady with the bright makeup. Credit: @mamme_atigya

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is seen smiling at the camera, dressed in a brown maxi gown.

However, what stands out about her look is the nature of her makeup which appeared to have involved a foundation several shades lighter than her skin tone.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to lady's makeup

she_is_a_scorpio:

"What was her crime against the makeup artist?"

serwaa___akoto:

"Makeup is ok but the foundation."

shilla_dee:

"Ah ah the makeup is nice, but foundation doesn’t match her skin tone, the makeup artist did her wrong big time "

birkins_n_wine:

"Wrong foundation, make up was done well."

foz_ay:

"So the person taking the video pretended she didn't notice the foundation was 4 shades off? The type of people u need to ditch. Why let someone go to a do looking like she's going for a Halloween costume trial party?So wrong."

chinonysconcept:

"I've realized that There are some cultures that do their makeup like this..so it depends where this is coming from."

bintabdulmumin:

"Dats how dis group of people do their bridal makeup. Abidjan, Mali, Senegal n d likes."

c_nurse_angie:

"What in the Memoirs of a Geisha is going on here???"

is_12_bros:

"This make up artist has to be imprisoned for deformation."

annateboah:

"God will not forgive the makeup artist."

carelbantar:

"Arrest the makeup artist."

larailuyomade:

"Foundation matches her dress not her skin."

hoyindaamolaaaaa:

"The makeup artist needs to be put in a condemned cell.. Periodttttt."

