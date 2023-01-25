Jewellery brand, Icebox Diamonds & Watches, recently shared a video of their latest design and it has got people talking

In the video, rapper Polo G is seen posing with the latest piece tagged as the world’s first iPhone chain

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to react with mixed feelings

Just when people thought things couldn't get any crazier in the world of ice blings, Icebox Diamonds & Watches came through with a new design.

The jewellery brand took to its official Instagram page to unveil what has been tagged as the world’s first iPhone chain.

In the video, American rapper, Polo G is seen showing off his piece which sees a thick diamond chain with an encased iPhone as a pendant.

Check out the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video of first iPhone chain

jokeysledge_fitness:

"Black people still have a long way to go "

delane:

"Imagine having to put your chain on the charger."

lethalbizzle:

"Give a white man money he buys land. Give a Asian man money he starts a business. Give a black man money he buys a chain. We gotta do better than this bs."

allthingsrellalucy:

"Pure silliness! Everyone is always trying to keep up with being the “first this and that” imagine how much wealth that chain can bring if it was planted else where. Our ppl with money confuse me cause this ain’t rich at all!"

thecliffthegift:

"This is a L."

partyat4:

“Hold on my chain ringing.”

kpmuney:

"What happens when the new iPhone comes out or in 5 years when the 14 isn’t supported anymore."

2lomaine:

"Lord protect me from stupid purchases when these folks give me this money."

