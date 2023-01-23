A beautiful bride recently got fashion lovers in awe after a video from her wedding ceremony surfaced online

In the video, the bride is seen dancing as someone behind her assists in transforming her maxi dress into a mini gown

The designer behind the look recently spoke to Legit.ng about how long it took to create the designs

This is the era of transformative wedding looks and we love how brides are rocking the trend.

A video from a wedding reception recently surfaced on social media and it has wowed many wedding fashion lovers.

Photos of the bride at her reception. Credit: iuf_couture

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video is a bride at what appears to be her wedding reception, dancing the night away.

Standing behind her is another lady who assists her in transforming her bedazzled maxi dress by removing the lower part of the dress to unveil a sparkling red skirt.

Check out the video below:

Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh recently reached out to the designer of the look, IUF Couture to find out more about the outfit.

Below is what the brand had to say:

"The transformer piece cost N450,000 and it will take 14 working days for us to deliver."

Fashion lovers compliment bride's look

nkemjoy99:

"Fine chocolate ❤️"

boogielicious1:

"Wooow babe you blow my mind all the time ...this is beautiful "

sugar_vanila:

"She is perfect her energy is for mev"

odiukonamba_:

"E don burst finest bride ❤️"

_allaboutgladys:

"This is beautiful."

iammrsgreat:

"Beautiful "

