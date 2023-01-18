There are numerous ways to command attention in asoebi styles and the statement sleeve trend is one of them

Over the last few weeks, asoebi fashionistas have been spotted rocking this trend in different styles

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at nine ways style lovers can jump on the popular trend

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Puffy sleeves are back and bigger, and the fashionistas are showing up, rocking different statement sleeved-looks.

They are voluminous, attention-grabbing, feminine and more often than not, add a touch of class to your looks.

Photos of some dresses with statement sleeves. Credit: @xtrabrideslagos, @clasikqdiane, @toniolaoye1, @ezinneolivia_styling

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights nine beautiful ways to slay dramatic sleeves.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asoebi look 1

Here, this gorgeous lady drips in brown elegance, rocking a head-turning style.

She donned a corset bodice dress with a double sleeve look featuring long fitted sleeves and short puffy sleeves over them.

Asoebi look 2

This ebony beauty put some real emphasis on 'statement sleeves', coming through in a knee-length dress.

The look featured a corset bodice designed in a different fabric.

Asoebi look 3

This is one classy look to try if you're not bold enough for the bigger sleeves.

These pointed sleeves are classy and sewn into this Queen Anne neckline, perfection is what you get!

Asoebi look 4

The puffy peasant sleeves are in and we are loving all the attention they command.

With these sleeves, you don't have to put so many details on the dress design.

Asoebi look 5

Mini dresses are not left out in the drama sleeve trend and we love it!

Here, this pretty lady dons a corset bodice form-fitted blue dress. If you love to show off your legs then this one is for you.

Asoebi look 6

Asoebi look 7

Chioma Goodhair is a baddie when it comes to rocking attention-commanding looks.

Here, she dons a regal floor-length black dress and the sleeves are everything1

Asoebi look 8

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, is in the limelight and owns every bit of it.

What other way to have all eyes on you than rocking dresses that turn heads?

Asoebi look 9

Make them go green with envy with this stunning number.

No need for too many embellishments. The sleeves are doing all the talking here!

Video of 2 rich aunties in corset dresses leaves fashion lovers impressed

When it comes to slaying a well-put-together ensemble, age has nothing on some ladies!

A video as shared by @asoebibella saw two gorgeous women redefining the true meaning of 'rich aunties'.

In the video, the ladies are seen dancing energetically - but with class - at an event and internet users can't seem to get over their looks.

Source: Legit.ng