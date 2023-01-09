A lady identified as Nakeya Bennett recently left social media users divided after she shared her online shopping experience

In an Instagram post, she shared photos of a dress she wanted as seen on BBNaija star, Mercy Eke

However, after spending N63,000 on the dress and delivery fee, what she got was a subpar version

Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Mercy Eke, wowed many fans when she rocked a fringed dress for her 28th birthday in 2021.

Well, one particular lady loved it so much that she decided to order the look from an online store, Vogue Likes, which displayed it for sale.

Photos of what she wanted and what she got. Credit: @official_mercyeke, @therileymethod

Source: Instagram

Identified as Nakeya Bennett on Instagram, she revealed that she had paid ($115) N51,756 for the dress and then $25 (N11,251) as shipping fees.

However, what came in the delivery box was a pitiable imitation of what she wanted.

Not only was the fringe scantily placed, but the lining used for the look was completely different from her skin tone.

What I ordered: Internet users share thoughts on lady's fringed dress online order

supa_cent:

"Tbh… it’s not her body. It’s the way the dress was made. But it’s also the inspo pic. The photos be super edited and photoshopped. Thinking the waist cinch that way but it’s merely an edit."

anthonycuts:

"At least she can laugh about it."

__.brigante:

"they need to put “body sold separately”

rae_vyn_nevermore:

"It's actually pretty close considering she is not shaped nothing like what she asked for ... it's not going to fit or lay the same "

bigbrannolil:

"Y’all up under here talking about her body knowing good and well that dress is no where near the original."

minxandchinks:

"Aht aht it is not just the body. It’s no v cut in the outfit, the tassel is thin you see too much mesh, the mesh is not skin tone color just tan "

darealjojackson:

"Everybody saying “it’s her body” must haven’t gone to her page, it’s DEFINITELY the dress it’s like 2 sizes too big."

rm67_:

"An I’m sure that’s exactly what she paid for!!!! Cuz let us know the price!?"

thepaulahellens:

"These need to be "what I asked for" vs my budget & body cuz ma'am "

Hilarious reactions as lady shares what Instagram vendor delivered to her

It is the start of a new year but it appears the trend of online vendors disappointing their clients continues to reign.

A lady recently got her own share of the 'what I ordered versus what I got' fiasco after patronizing an online vendor. She shared a video of the two dresses modelled by the Instagram vendor identified as @toolz_rtw.

The first dress featured two blue and red bows in the front while the second design was a long-sleeved shift dress.

Source: Legit.ng