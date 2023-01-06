Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Allysyn, has dropped a titbit about how she keeps her bald look clean

The 2022 Level Up star revealed in a tweet that she shaves her head every single day

The revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media about her method of clearing her hair

Keeping a bald look may be bold and daring - especially for a lady - but it takes quite a lot more than imagined, to maintain.

Big Brother Naija 2022 reality TV star, Allysyn, recently left her fans stunned - well, some of them - after she made an interesting revelation.

Allysyn who maintains a bald look revealed in a tweet that she shaves her head every morning.

In her words:

"Fun fact: I cut my hair every morning"

Social media users share thoughts on Allysyn's bald look tweet

While some fans pointed out that it was obvious, others were concerned for the star's scalp.

@mercyomoefe2:

"At least allow it grow before cutting it so you don’t cut your scalp one day."

@Douglasclif:

"Shave… the word is *shave* in your case."

@_teamarh:

"Obviously "

Blessing Joy O:

"You will get tired one day."

@Nneka112:

"Allysyn pls leave that hair to see breeze small."

@itz_ifay:

"girl let that hair live for a moment please."

@Ebubechi247:

"That's alot of work bruv."

@callmediname:

"I have seen your picture with hair. You look so beautiful . I love it. Anyways, you have your reason for barbing your hair."

@EAtigro:

"Babe you just they deny Barber his blessings ooo."

@shalom_shan:

"Sorry to ask dia but why "

"Too much to handle" - Reactions as lady flaunts interesting hairstyle in video

It appears that when it comes to fashion and style, there are people who are unafraid to express themselves in eye-popping ways.

A woman recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after a video of her hairstyle surfaced online.

In the video, the lady is seen in a car, proudly flaunting the hairstyle which featured a curly and stiff mohawk and two locs hanging around her forehead.

