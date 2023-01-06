Another lady recently got social media buzzing with reactions after she posted a video of her hairstyle

In the video, the lady is seen sporting an interesting mohawk which appears stiff and curly

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

It appears that when it comes to fashion and style, there are people who are unafraid to express themselves in eye-popping ways.

A woman recently got social media users buzzing with reactions after a video of her hairstyle surfaced online.

Photos of the hairstyle. Credit: @nigerianbraids

In the video, the lady is seen in a car, proudly flaunting the hairstyle which featured a curly and stiff mohawk and two locs hanging around her forehead.

Interestingly, that isn't the only thing that stands out in the video. The length of her fake eyelashes as well as the colour of her lipstick caught the attention of many people.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on lady's hairstyle

tailadebrule:

"It’s honestly giving bird…"

shuga_8:

"Dramatic people make the world interesting."

iamolive.xo:

"It's the two pieces in between her eyes for me"

nwapatty:

"Some people just live for drama."

ruthojones:

"It's giving Real Villian Vibes. This is exactly what all these village witches in Nigerian movies should do, not the gold and red wigs everytime."

bebe_gemini1980:

"Too much to handle, it’s giving me clown vibes everything."

vktoreeah:

"It's actually difficult to put the style down considering how she's rocking it."

divine_obialor:

"I just wanna know what occasion would require this hairstyle."

ammmyluv:

"Let's talk about d lashes first."

