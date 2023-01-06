New mum, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, recently had her baby dedicated in church and her outfit was stunning

The media personality and actress looked dashing in a classy, all-pink asoebi ensemble with a gold purse

Recall a while ago, she wowed internet users with photos from her maternity shoot that went viral

Event host and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori who is popularly known as Kiekie, is one Nigerian fashionista who never fails to impress her fans.

For her baby's dedication party, the new mum made sure to slay in a classy style, opting for a traditional look.

Photos of the new mum in her pink asoebi. Credit: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Source: Instagram

Kiekie, who is also an actress, rocked a pink lace dress with puffy double sleeves and an illusion neckline with lace applique.

She paired the look with a floral gele, a gold neckpiece and a gold clutch purse. For her feet, she sported a pair of sleek pointies in pink.

Check out the full look below:

Source: Legit.ng