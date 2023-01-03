A video of a lady sporting floor-length braids has gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions

The festive period undoubtedly saw several ladies rocking interesting hairstyles that most certainly made for good conversation.

Yet another lady got social media users buzzing with hilarious comments about the nature of her hairstyle - or rather, its length.

Photos of the lady with the floor-length braids. Credit: @officialmayorspeaks

In the video shared on Instagram by @officialmayorspeaks, the lady is seen carrying the long braids in a high bun wrap.

However, the true length of the braids can be seen in the few strands that she let down.

The video sees her climbing a flight of stairs with her hair flowing behind her.

Social media users react to video of lady with floor-length braids

yewandesoile:

"Low budget rapunzel."

dher.bie____xx:

"Carry this hair come oshodi….."

beautifixx:

"Na when person mistakenly step on the hair weh you neck bend your eyes go clear."

oreoluwav:

"It Is called waste of attachment "

18designs:

"It’s called long life and prosperity in the mud…because if this one enter bike wheels …o ti lor o!"

carlice_gwen:

"Local mami water."

francezss:

"Wedding veil hair."

crazy._madu_:

"Please what is she dragging?"

minister_bright001:

"Multipurpose hairstyle,it could be used as a dog leash or maybe it could be used to get something from afar just like the cowboys do."

"I’ll rather do gorimapa" - Reactions as lady gets 'million braids' installed

Back in the early 2000s, 'million braids' was a popular hairstyle among the fashion lovers of that era.

The hairstyle featured tiny strands of twists that often took 48 hours to complete.

While today's era sees many people opting for wigs and chunkier braids, one particular lady got social media users talking after she shared a video of herself getting the million braids hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng