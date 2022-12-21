Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently took to her social media page to announce a wardrobe sale

In the post shared on her Instagram page, the internationally recognized singer revealed all profits will go to charity

A while ago, the talented singer/songwriter featured on the cover of Dazed Magazine‘s Winter 2022 issue

Tems has proven that she is on top of her game when it comes to music, fashion, and - as seen in the latest post - charity as well.

The international music star recently took to her Instagram page to announce a wardrobe sale.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @temsbaby

Source: UGC

Details shared on the flier reveal that it will be taking place on Wednesday, December 21, in Lagos.

The sale will see the singer's items such as her favourite boots, sunglasses, and outfits she has performed in, going for low prices.

People who sign up will get to meet the singer and part with little money for items from Tems' closet!

Also noteworthy is the fact that the singer plans to donate all profit from the sale to charity projects under the Women At Risk International Foundation (WARIF).

Check out the post below:

