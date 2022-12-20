A video of a little girl complaining about her dress has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

In the video, the girl who sports a mono-strap dress expresses displeasure about the style, calling it nonsense

In other kiddies' fashion, the mother of a little girl who went viral for wearing a mature asoebi style

While many little girls often wear whatever is presented to them, there are those who despite their age, have no qualms about protesting.

A case in point is a video which has made the rounds on social media due to the little girl captured in it.

Photos of the little girl in the mono-strap dress. Credit: Bidex Elizabeth Idowu

Source: Facebook

In the video shared on Facebook, the little girl is seen dressed in a green asoebi mono-strap gown.

However, while the dress appears pretty on her, she does not seem to agree. She can be heard protesting about the nature of the style, tugging at the sleeve of the dress as she expressed her displeasure.

"Me I do not like this nonsense," she can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Social media users react as little girl criticizes her dress

Taiwo Rebecca:

"Sew the other hand oo, even me I don't like one-hand style, she's not comfortable with it."

Glory Amaka Bewaji:

"I made something like this for my daughter and she asked me if I could wear it. Honestly,I can't wear one hand cloth. She told me to stop sewing for her what I wont be able to wear."

Nancy Uchenna:

"Chaii is the "Nonsense" for me."

Ogechi Obidiaso:

"Chaii what a nonsense this is exactly what my daughter will do."

"It was for a shoot" - Mum of little girl dressed in mature asoebi style speaks

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

Birthday outfits of Diddy’s twins spark reactions

Diddy recently wowed his twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, with Range Rover gifts for their 16th birthday.

While many hailed the American rapper/business mogul for such grand gestures, others had quite a lot to say about the twin's outfit choices for their special day.

Opting for a futuristic theme for their party, the twins first stepped out in metallic catsuits with beaming glasses.

Source: Legit.ng