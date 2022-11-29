Another weekend saw beautiful ladies dressed in gorgeous ensembles for owambe parties

From corset looks to caped sleeves, the ladies on this week's style cam made sure to slay effortlessly

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how seven beautiful fashionistas pulled off elegant owambe looks

We all love a good owambe party and the fashionable moments are some of the reasons that make it memorable.

If you're unsure of what to make for your next owambe function then you're in luck!

Legit.ng spotlights seven looks in this article.

Check them out below:

1. Caped sleeved asoebi styles

This lady made sure to own the spotlight in this gorgeous gold number.

The sweetheart neckline dress featured one feathered sleeve and one exaggerated caped sleeve, and also featured a corset bodice.

2. Gorgeous green asoebi dress

The beautiful asoebi lady came through with a classy look in this differently-style sleeved dress.

The neckline featured sheer fabric and lovely bodice design.

3. Bibi Lawrence in golden yellow

The talented designer continues to prove that she knows her onions when it comes to asoebi styles.

She posed for a studio shot dressed in one of her design which featured a beautiful rose petal designs around the sleeves and hip.

4. Purlpe asoebi style

You can never go wrong with purple as long as you leave it in the hands of a talented designer or tailor.

This beautiful dress as seen on this belle featured tulle, pearl and satin on the lace dress.

5. Elegant mono strap asoebi

This diva came through with a classy look that had her gorgeous physique elegantly displayed.

The dress which featured structured sleeves and a side peplum.

6. Black and purple asoebi

This beautiful lady slayed to perfection this colour combination and it is not hard to see how.

She dazzled in this corset bodice dress with sheet sleeves and a ruffle mermaid skirt.

7. Exposed corset dress

For the fashionista baddies, this is certainly a look to try!

Here, we see this lovely lady dressed in a lilac and black look with exposed corset, and a side peplum.

These are some beautiful looks to replicate if you're looking to slay at that event.

Mum of little girl dressed in asoebi finally speaks, says 'it was for a photoshoot'

Weeks after a video of a little girl left many fashion lovers displeased over her outfit, which many tagged as 'too mature for her', the mother of the toddler has spoken out.

In a recent post reshared by @asoebiladies, the mother, identified on Instagram as @kwin_k, opened up about the video and the reception it got.

According to the mum, the dress was designed for her little girl's birthday shoot, adding that the look was an exception as she always dresses the girl in age-appropriate clothes.

Source: Legit.ng