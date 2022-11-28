A picture of a woman in a taxi with a designer bag had many people wondering how she got it and if it was the real deal

The pictures show a woman holding on to her Louis Vuitton backpack that looks like the real deal

Online users speculated about the back, with many trying to make sense of how it was possible and making wild conclusions

Social media what up in arms pictures of a lady showing her Louis Vuitton a taxi. Netizens discussed the pic, trying to figure out whether or not it was real.

A lady with a seemingly real Louis Vuitton bag left South Americans confused. Image: Twitter/AdvoBarryRoux

Source: UGC

The picture sparked a lot of interest because of how much the real bag costs. People feel the comments with your assumptions about how the lady would get a Louis Vuitton bag.

SA [eeps react to lady's Louis Vuitton bag

A picture posted by popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shows a woman sitting in a taxi with a presumably real Louis Vuitton bag. The backpack is an estimated R177 000 (N4.4 million), and the post was captioned with the question:

"How is this possible?"

Mzansi loves to see taxi shenanigans. Many online users had jokes about the way she got the bag. Others thought she was a domestic worker who got an expensive item from her employer.

@nolo_moele commented:

"We call that confusing the enemy moves."

@Jammie_Stpatric commented:

"Priorities ."

@FrancoMamo commented:

"I don't think she knows its a fake LV bag...most elderly ppl don't know these French or Italian brands...some people from hoods/rural areas don't know these.. even some of your moms would buy this. Backpack ke backpack ebile bona they just call it a school bag."

@Pro_Jack_Ass commented:

"You can find Second hand original Gucci & Loui bags at Midrand for R700."

@theboystvz commented:

"This is not even funny."

@segosta93 commented:

"She never said it’s an original though."

@ThandiweMethapi

"Only a domestic worker I can believe because their very employers gift them when no longer needed! I’ve seen plenty of them at a clinic in Fourways."

@foxkiduzumaki commented:

"Small street makes yonkito ibe possible."

@MalumeRichie commented:

"Long street."

